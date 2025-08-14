AMP recruits former SSGA sales manager

AMP continues to expand its North platform business with the appointment of a top sales manager.

Amanda Trenfield joins North as senior manager, asset consultant partnerships.

Trenfield boasts over 20 years of experience in launching and supporting international and domestic asset management companies in Australia.

Prior to her latest role, she served as vice president and national sales manager at State Street Global Advisors for five years.

She has also worked as vice president and national sales manager at Barclays PLC from 2008 to 2013, where she launched Barclays Capital's asset management business in Australia.

"Amanda brings a deep and broad experience across the entire wealth management spectrum in addition to an excellent track record of driving growth and increasing revenue," said Edwina Maloney, group executive, platforms at AMP.

"She will play a key role in helping our team deliver great outcomes that benefit asset consultants, advisers and their clients."

Trenfield will report into Rory Scott, head of strategic growth at North.

In July, AMP named Harry Georges as the new head of national sales for the platform. His role reports to Lisa Sorgini, general manager of wealth distribution.