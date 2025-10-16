Newspaper icon
AMP platform flows jump 61.6%

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:37PM

AMP has reported a rise of 61.6% in its platform net cashflows to $1.2 billion, up from $750 million last year. Platform assets under management also increased to $86.9 billion in the quarter.

"In Platforms, the strength of the North proposition continues to be recognised by advisers, with net cashflows up over 60% on previous corresponding period and AUM reaching close to $87 billion," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"We continue to innovate in the areas we know advisers value, such as managed portfolios, where AUM is now $23.8 billion. Our recently launched 'Grow' feature allows advisers to meet a broader range of client needs on North by blending across menus - a market-first," she said.

However, AMP's superannuation and investments business saw net cash outflows of $241 million, an improvement of 27.8% from $334 million in the same period last year. However, this was down on Q2 of this year when flows were positive at $33 million.

"In our Super business, net cashflows for the quarter improved almost 28% on the same period last year, bringing us closer to achieving a sustainable positive net cashflow position," George said.

"We are continuing to drive member retention by providing exclusive access for AMP members to our intuitive digital advice journeys and our innovative retirement income solution, AMP Lifetime Super."

It also provided an update on its proceedings against insurers for historical remediation programs. It had already received $44 million in September and has now reached an agreement to settle with remaining insurers and conclude the legal proceedings. It will receive a further $24 million, taking the total proceeds from the settlement of the claim to approximately $68 million.

