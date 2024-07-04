Newspaper icon
AMP MySuper options power past double-digit returns

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUL 2024   12:43PM

AMP's MySuper 1970s investment option, its largest by funds under management, had a return of 11.4% for FY24.

Meanwhile, the retail super fund's 1980s and 1990s investment options returned 11.31%, respectively.

AMP said a high allocation to global listed equities, together with positive active asset allocation and security selection from several underlying managers helped drive strong returns for members.

It also said that the fund's benefited from positioning for market themes like surge in AI adoption across the US and global markets.

AMP chief investment officer Anna Shelley said that over the last six months, its portfolios had a tactical overweight to US equities, which saw strong returns as the funds outperformed their benchmarks.

"We have been increasing our exposure to private debt and diversified credit, which have delivered high and consistent returns, and our funds benefitted from a very strong stock selection in international equities as well as a low allocation to direct property, which is the only negative returning asset class this year," she said.

Though, Shelley noted that the standout gains were once again led by the booming US tech sector.

"Capitalising on the universal appetite for AI adoption together with our high strategic allocation to global listed equities allowed us to record strong performance for our members," she said.

"The prospects for global equities are very strong over the long timeframe we consider for our members who will be invested for another 20+ years. AI-led productivity benefits should underpin GDP growth and corporate earnings for many years to come. This, combined with a decade or so of spending on clean energy infrastructure, results in a very positive outlook for equity and corporate debt markets."

Looking ahead, Shelley highlighted that short term market uncertainty in the lead up to the US elections may present an attractive buying opportunity. She'd seek to take advantage of share market weakness.

Nevertheless, diversification remains the key to  delivering sustainable investment returns over the long term, she said.

"We will be implementing our annual strategic asset allocation review later in the year to ensure our portfolios can continue to help more Australians retire with confidence," she said.

AMPAnna ShelleySuperannuationSuper fund
