AMP makes operations, product, strategy hires

AMP has added three leadership roles to North's client servicing, investment operations and managed portfolios capabilities.

Sharyn Baker has joined as director of operations, working alongside Mike Way who was appointed earlier this year as director for strategy and transformation. Both are newly created roles.

Baker oversees client servicing, investment operations, third-party relationships, data and risk and compliance functions.

Baker is an experienced financial services leader with over 20 years' experience in driving operations, enhancing customer experience, and optimising service delivery. She joins from BT, the wealth management division of the Westpac Group, most recently as its head of service and operations.

Meanwhile, Way will help advisers to run their investment propositions on the North platform and will develop and accelerate growth plans for its managed portfolio and investment menu business.

Way joined North earlier this year, bringing 25 years' experience in the financial services industry both in Australia and globally, having delivered numerous large and complex strategic transformations impacting up to 100,000 staff and 20 million customers at a time. He was most recently the strategy partner at Deloitte.

Meantime, David Hutchison has been appointed as general manager of managed portfolios and investments, a role that focuses on developing strategic managed portfolio solutions and steers the expansion of the platform in the market.

Hutchison brings over 20 years of experience across product management, investments, and consulting and brings valuable leadership experience from established organisations such as MLC, Challenger, and NMG Consulting.

All three roles are reporting to AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney.

"I am excited for Sharyn, David and Mike to bolster our bench strength at North, as we continue to drive our strategy and transformation plans with a strong focus on product leadership and client servicing of the highest calibre," Maloney said.

Maloney added the appointments will "turn strategy into action and drive an agile delivery approach to transformation."

"Our new hires bring broad market experience and are all keenly aware of the strength of our North offer. The next step will be to continue to build on North's market-competitiveness, extend our adviser footprint and drive greater awareness of North's leading functionality," Maloney said.

"We have an exciting opportunity to continue to drive innovation through North, differentiating through market-leading retirement solutions like MyNorth Lifetime for both existing and new customers."