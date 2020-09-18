AMP hires people, culture lead

AMP Australia has appointed a former Woolworths human resources executive as head of people and culture.

Gillian Davie has over 25 years' experience in human resources with experience in rapid growth, right sizing, turnarounds, transformation, crisis management, acquisition.

She is currently a non-executive director of The Scout Association of Australia, chair of Women on Boards and a board/committee member of Hills United Football Club.

She was previously chief people officer at NetComm Wireless, director of human resources at Masters Home Improvement and general manager - human resources at Countdown in New Zealand.

Prior to her time in New Zealand, Davie spent almost a decade at Woolworths in a number of human resources roles including group HR operations and remuneration manager and global HR planning manager.

She was also national HR manager at Dick Smith Electronics.

A spokesperson for AMP said: "With 25 years in people and culture roles, Gillian has led workforces through change, rebuilding and transformation - experiences gained in large and complex businesses both domestically and overseas."

Davie is a fellow of Governance Institute of Australia and a graduate of Australian Institute of Company Directors.