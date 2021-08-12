NEWS
Investment

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:26PM

AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

In the six months to June, the group's underlying net profit after tax hit $181 million, buoyed by strong performances from AMP Bank and its stakes in Resolution Life and the China Pension Life Company.

In the pre-Hayne Royal Commission days, AMP boasted a 2017 half-year NPAT of $533 million, while its share price traded over $5.

AMP shares closed at $1.08 yesterday and traded at $1.10 mid-morning upon the results announcement.

AMP Capital and the wealth management business overshadowed the latest results, reporting underlying NPAT of $61 million (-19% yoy) and $58 million (-17% yoy) respectively.

Wealth management assets under management grew 6% to $131 billion thanks to market performance.

Platform North saw net inflows of $1.4 billion while AUM rose 10% to $57 billion. Outflows across all products totalled $2.7 billion, which was less severe compared to the prior period when large corporate super mandate losses and the early release of super scheme took place.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "We really want to broaden that offering to the external adviser market, because it has been more focused on advisers that have been aligned to us. I think there's a real opportunity for us and I see that as really positive growth."

AMP's MySuper product delivered 20% in the last 12 months. She flagged that AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley, who has been in the role for six months, will roll out further simplifications across the super offering in September 2021, hinting that pricing and service changes will eventuate.

AMP Capital is being divvied up under new leader Shawn Johnson. The private markets business, which consists of infrastructure equity and debt, and real estate, will operate as standalone, while the Global Equities and Fixed Income business was recently offloaded to Macquarie.

"Our plan is to formally de-merge business in the first half 2022, but we have committed to operational separation by the end of this year," she said.

Brand damage

AMP's customer remediation program totals $823 million; nearly $600 million represents payments to customers. Only $35 million has been paid to those who were victims of bad advice.

AMP said it has completed identifying the clients affected by any inappropriate advice and those who were charged fees for no service and expects to compensate them by October.

George is confident that the group will redeem itself and undo the damage inflicted by the banking Royal Commission and a series of controversies that emanated internally.

Reparation of the brand damage is her top priority, as is finalising the demerger.

"We'll be continuing to work on rebuilding confidence and trust in our brand, and in the culture of the organisation. So, all our stakeholders, people, customers, shareholders will be proud to be associated with this iconic brand," she said.

George pointed to improved systems and reporting frameworks as two examples.

"I want to shape and be part of a purpose-led culture that's dynamic inclusive accountable, and customer centric - that's a work in progress and it's something that I certainly intend to lead from the front," she said.

While she has only been in the job for nine days, George said she has big plans for AMP but does not want to implement those too early.

"I think it is really important for me to take a bit of time ... Restoring the faith in this iconic brand is one of my top priorities, and of course I'm involved with the organisation and making sure that we drive a purpose led culture," George said.

The board followed through with a pay cut as flagged in 2020, which will see it and the investment committee receive 15% less for their services.

