Investment
AMP flags first strike on remuneration

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023   12:34PM

AMP anticipates it will receive a first strike on its remuneration report following disgruntled shareholder feedback at this morning's annual general meeting.

Based on votes that were already cast, AMP chair Debra Hazelton said while "the first strike we're expecting today is disappointing, we hear the feedback from our stakeholders and are committed to continuing to evolve our approach".

The remuneration report shows AMP chief executive Alexis George potentially being awarded performance rights tied to company shares as part of her long-term incentive, which is equivalent to 100% of her fixed salary of $1.7 million.

"This means shareholder approval for the CEO's 2023 LTI award is not required under the ASX Listing Rules. Nevertheless, for good governance, the board has determined that it is appropriate to seek shareholder approval," the resolution reads.

"While we have already made significant changes to our remuneration framework over the past 12 months based on comprehensive engagement with investors, proxy advisors, remuneration experts and regulators - we remain keen to understand and respond to feedback," Hazelton said.

Several shareholders expressed their frustration with the performance and deterioration of the firm. Many attendees demanded executives must do more to restore it to its former glory.

One shareholder told Hazelton that her assessment on how well AMP is turning around is full of "platitudes and euphemisms", disagreeing with of her many statements.

"I nearly fell off my chair here to hear the chairman state that AMP currently is a highly respected and iconic Australian company," he said.

To appease shareholders' ire and to boost its share price, AMP wants to buy back $400 million on-market and a further $350 million either via on-market or off-market. Some $350 million on-market buyback was recently finalised.

"[We] have determined that returning capital through an on-market share buyback is the most tax effective method for shareholders. However, on-market share buybacks, by their nature, take time. Because the buyback reduces the number of shares on issue and increases the portion of AMP you own, it increases your participation in the future success of the company," Hazelton said.

Expert Feed

