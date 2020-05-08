AMP defends hefty remuneration bill

During the AMP annual general meeting chair David Murray defended the pay packet chief executive Francesco De Ferrari and the board continue to take home despite the company's woes.

The 2019 AMP remuneration report was rejected by shareholders.

"Shareholders have questioned the rationale of our remuneration approach given the challenges experienced by the company," Murray said.

De Ferrari's salary and bonuses had been the subject of "many" shareholder questions but Murray said this was down to a misunderstanding.

Murray said the $13.4 million figure published in the annual report is the statutory disclosure of De Ferrari's remuneration and is not what he was actually paid in 2019. Last year De Ferrari received $4 million in fixed remuneration and short term incentives.

The remainder of the $13.4 million disclosed included awards received when he joined the company and potential future earning subject to improvements in share price and the board's approval.

"The chief executive's pay arrangements were designed to take into account his experience as a change agent and the significant task in leading the business through a transformation," Murray said.

"The rewards are substantial but the hurdles are challenging."

He defended executive incentive awards too, saying these would only be paid if results were achieved for shareholders. And, when asked why the board did not cut executive pay in order to make room for a dividend Murray again said that it was important for the long term performance of the company that it is able to attract quality talent.

Murray also confirmed the board did not engage a remuneration consultant.

AMP non-executive director Deborah Hazeleton said that Murray himself repeatedly lobbied for his own remuneration to decrease, but the board decided on several occasions not to lower it.

Murray's pay was reduced from $850,000 to $650,000 on 1 March 2020, taking it back to the level the AMP chair was paid in 2015.

"The decrease reflects the reduction in scale of the business," Hazelton said.

A shareholder asked whether remuneration for the board and executives would be cut following the sale of AMP Life.

Murray said the board would be cut from nine to seven following the sale and that the number of executives reporting to the chief executive had already reduced from 11 to eight and would reduce further to seven following the sale.

"We need to retain executives who are capable with corporate memory if we are to get this change done," Murray said.

During De Ferrari's address at the AGM he commended AMP staff for moving to work from home arrangements due to the current environment and doubled down on AMP's commitment to financial advice.

"Calls to our financial advisers are at an all time high," he said.

"AMP is ready to take a leadership role to find a fit for purpose financial advice model in Australia."

De Ferrari said the demand for financial advice amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 has soared, while the company has also had to deal with the new early release of superannuation rules.

"At the end of April AMP received approximately 50,000 requests for the early release of super," he said.

Confidence that the AMP Life sale would go through by 30 June 2020 was expressed by both De Ferrari and Murray.

This confidence was apparently not dampened by the recent failure to find a buyer for AMP's wealth business in New Zealand.

De Ferrari said AMP has considered a plan B if the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life does not go through, however he did not elaborate on what that plan might be.

Murray also had to defend the board's decision not to declare a dividend in 2019, which he said would be reviewed after the AMP Life sale.

"This decision was made in the long term interest of your company," Murray said.

Explaining the poor performance of the wealth management business, Murray said the Future of Financial Advice Reforms and the Royal Commission had caused the public to doubt the business' commitment to customers.

De Ferrari was at one point asked what the median remediation payout was for customers. He did not answer the question but said AMP had made a decision to repay all clients with low value fees.

Another shareholder asked about AMP's strategic "re-invent advice" program, asking why it didn't re-invent itself after the FOFA reforms.

Murray said: "There are significant structural issues and regulatory issues that are making it exceptionally difficult for our advisers to provide advice on a broad enough scale and in a manner that will improve confidence in advice.

"And that is why we intend to lobby very hard to make advice more affordable."

De Ferrari was also asked how many customers were lost when 440 advisers left the network last year, however he did not specify.

"We are very committed to running the advice business going forward," was all he said.

"We are mindful of the client impact and have processes and procedures in place to ensure we continue to service clients."

Again, when asked how many business and clients were impacted by AMP's decision to slash Buyer of Last Resort agreements De Ferrari chose not to get too specific.

He confirmed about 260 practices are seeking to enact their BOLR agreement but did not say at what level those BOLR agreements would be honoured.

"We are setting funds aside to meet our BOLR agreements," he said.