Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:47PM

AMP has launched MyNorth Lifetime, a new suite of solutions available through the North platform that combines an account-based pension with the lifetime cashflow features of annuities.

The MyNorth Lifetime Income account is a flexible pension account that provides a market-linked income stream and an annual bonus with rates guaranteed for life. The annual bonus, which is underwritten by TAL, rises the longer customers live and the premium is paid from their estate when they die or exit the platform.

The Lifetime Income account also qualifies as a lifetime income stream under the Age Pension rules meaning an investment in this solution qualifies for a 40% upfront discount on the Age Pension assets test.

The other available options, the MyNorth Lifetime Super account and Deferred Lifetime Income account can be opened before clients move into the retirement phase. These solutions provide enhanced tax and Centrelink benefits, aiming to provide greater opportunities for long-term client engagement with enhanced retirement outcomes.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney explained that financial advisers have typically had the problem of only having account-based pensions at their disposal, not enabling them to manage longevity risk.

Alternatively, while traditional lifetime annuities pay a fixed income for life, they require conservative investments and pooled capital reserves. As a result, rates of income can be quite low.

So when looking at what an adviser would need to give good advice to clients, Maloney highlighted that still having market exposure, a full range of investment options, and levers to adjust income for their clients were key.

"A lot of products out there in the market don't allow advisers to do this, giving them that breadth of choice whilst providing longevity protection in a cost-efficient manner. I think we've ticked those boxes," she said.

AMP chief executive of Australian Wealth Management Scott Hartley said there hasn't been enough thinking around innovation, especially as most people are leaving most of the accumulated super balance when they pass.

"Innovations have been fairly light on, there's been enhancements to account-based pensions, enhancements to annuities, there hasn't been any revolutions in any of that," he said.

"Attempts to date have been one-size-fits-all, but we know there are many levers you can use in retirement and it really benefits to have an adviser in the centre of the conversation.

"So we're focused on a customer problem, which is they're not spending money in retirement and the critical role advisers play in setting investment strategy, setting deferral periods for income and setting drawdown amounts."

AMP general manager retirement solutions Ben Hillier commented that MyNorth Lifetime has been designed to work seamlessly with other income sources like an account-based pension and the Age Pension.

"The different options allow advisers and their customers to begin planning for retirement earlier, draw higher rates of retirement income and take advantage of superior tax and Centrelink strategies," he said.

"Unlike alternative lifetime income products, this isn't a set-and-forget solution that can't be adjusted during a retirement, that will often last decades."

Maloney added: "Retirement is a really complex environment and that's why we think it's important that clients get advice at that crucial time in their lives."

"That's why we wanted to give advisers the full range of flexibility and tools at their disposal, we think they're uniquely positioned to use these products for the benefit of their clients."

The launch is just the latest in a flurry of activity in the retirement space. Other providers of similar products include Generation Life and Allianz Retire+. Magellan also launched its long-awaited retirement product last year but closed it in July due to lack of interest.

Read more: RetirementNorthAMPAge PensionTALEdwina MaloneyAllianz RetireScott HartleyBen HillierDeferred Lifetime IncomeGeneration LifeMagellanMyNorth Lifetime Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retirement fears on the rise: AMP
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
Worst performing super funds named
CALI progressing well: Mu
Female Excellence in Advice Award winner named
Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows
Allianz Retire+ bolsters executive team
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Karen Phin retires from Magellan board
AMP's Edwina Maloney joins ASFA board

Editor's Choice

HESTA changes administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Administration fees will change for both super and pension members next year, with the fund saying its operational costs have increased.

James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Mayfair 101 managing director is claiming he was defamed by the regulator and deputy chair Sarah Court in a recent press release.

Koda Capital, Redwood merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Koda Capital (Koda) is expanding into the Perth market through a merger with Redwood Wealth Alliance.

Vanguard unveils positive impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Vanguard Australia has launched a global positive impact equities fund that aims to outperform the broad global equities market with a "measurable impact on global environmental and social challenges."

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.