AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution

AMP has launched MyNorth Lifetime, a new suite of solutions available through the North platform that combines an account-based pension with the lifetime cashflow features of annuities.

The MyNorth Lifetime Income account is a flexible pension account that provides a market-linked income stream and an annual bonus with rates guaranteed for life. The annual bonus, which is underwritten by TAL, rises the longer customers live and the premium is paid from their estate when they die or exit the platform.

The Lifetime Income account also qualifies as a lifetime income stream under the Age Pension rules meaning an investment in this solution qualifies for a 40% upfront discount on the Age Pension assets test.

The other available options, the MyNorth Lifetime Super account and Deferred Lifetime Income account can be opened before clients move into the retirement phase. These solutions provide enhanced tax and Centrelink benefits, aiming to provide greater opportunities for long-term client engagement with enhanced retirement outcomes.

AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney explained that financial advisers have typically had the problem of only having account-based pensions at their disposal, not enabling them to manage longevity risk.

Alternatively, while traditional lifetime annuities pay a fixed income for life, they require conservative investments and pooled capital reserves. As a result, rates of income can be quite low.

So when looking at what an adviser would need to give good advice to clients, Maloney highlighted that still having market exposure, a full range of investment options, and levers to adjust income for their clients were key.

"A lot of products out there in the market don't allow advisers to do this, giving them that breadth of choice whilst providing longevity protection in a cost-efficient manner. I think we've ticked those boxes," she said.

AMP chief executive of Australian Wealth Management Scott Hartley said there hasn't been enough thinking around innovation, especially as most people are leaving most of the accumulated super balance when they pass.

"Innovations have been fairly light on, there's been enhancements to account-based pensions, enhancements to annuities, there hasn't been any revolutions in any of that," he said.

"Attempts to date have been one-size-fits-all, but we know there are many levers you can use in retirement and it really benefits to have an adviser in the centre of the conversation.

"So we're focused on a customer problem, which is they're not spending money in retirement and the critical role advisers play in setting investment strategy, setting deferral periods for income and setting drawdown amounts."

AMP general manager retirement solutions Ben Hillier commented that MyNorth Lifetime has been designed to work seamlessly with other income sources like an account-based pension and the Age Pension.

"The different options allow advisers and their customers to begin planning for retirement earlier, draw higher rates of retirement income and take advantage of superior tax and Centrelink strategies," he said.

"Unlike alternative lifetime income products, this isn't a set-and-forget solution that can't be adjusted during a retirement, that will often last decades."

Maloney added: "Retirement is a really complex environment and that's why we think it's important that clients get advice at that crucial time in their lives."

"That's why we wanted to give advisers the full range of flexibility and tools at their disposal, we think they're uniquely positioned to use these products for the benefit of their clients."

The launch is just the latest in a flurry of activity in the retirement space. Other providers of similar products include Generation Life and Allianz Retire+. Magellan also launched its long-awaited retirement product last year but closed it in July due to lack of interest.