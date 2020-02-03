NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP confirms executive hire
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   11:31AM

James Georgeson has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis, effective 3 February 2020.

Georgeson was appointed acting chief financial officer after Moorhead decided not to take on the role from outgoing chief financial officer Gordon Lefevre.

AMP said Georgeson will formally join AMP's group leadership team, reporting directly to chief executive Francesco De Ferrari.

"The appointment follows an external and internal search to find a chief financial officer that best aligned with AMP's requirements," the company said.

Prior to taking on his new position Georgeson served as chief financial officer of AMP's Australian wealth management business and chief financial officer of AMP New Zealand.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said he was delighted to officially welcome Georgeson into the role.

"He has proved his capability in the role of acting chief financial officer and deputy chief financial officer, earning the trust of his peers, the broader organisation, and our investors," De Ferrari said.

"He brings the experience and deep knowledge of AMP that will help to drive the execution of our strategy as we transform into a client-led, simpler, growth oriented business."

Georgeson joined AMP in 2001 and has held a number of senior finance positions across the group.

Read more: AMPFrancesco De FerrariGordon LefevreJames GeorgesonJohn Moorhead
