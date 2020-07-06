AMP closes ethical option to super members

AMP has taken the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced fund off its investment menus for superannuation members.

AMP super members in CustomSuper, Flexible Lifetime, AMP Flexible Super, SignatureSuper, SignatureSuper Select, SuperLeader and the Woolworths Group Superannuation Plan will not be able to choose the Ethical Leaders Balanced option from 10 July 2020.

The AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced fund has almost $1 billion in funds under management. It remains open to investors, but not to AMP super members.

The fund has mandates with other (non-AMP) super funds. It is still open to these investors.

"The fund's capabilities are well supported by clients. The Ethical Leaders Balanced fund is open to investors," a spokesperson for AMP Capital said.

A spokesperson for AMP said the close of the option to new members is: "Prudent as asset allocations in the fund are managed amid the current market volatility."

They added that the decision will be reviewed over the coming months, and that there are other ethical options available for super members in the investment menu.

In the latest fund update, provided in March 2020, the fund was down 11.24% on a one-month basis, 12.42% down on a three-month basis and 4.84% down on a one-year basis. It underperformed its objectives on all of these time frames, and was also below its five-year and seven-year objectives.

"The first quarter for 2020 was challenging for fund performance given significant falls in listed markets," the update said.

The funds' investments in growth assets were "significantly impacted by the pandemic" and returns from fixed income were neutral to negative.

"The virus all but erased the returns generated in 2019," the update said.

The exclusion of Woolworths from the fund on ethical grounds was noted as detracting from performance, as did an overweight to global property and underweight to fixed interest.

The Ethical Leaders International Shares Fund underperformed in March by 140 basis points.

A mandate from the fund to Alliance Bernstein for global credit and green bonds was also noted as delivering the "vast bulk" of underperformance.