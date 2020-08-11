NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
AMP, CBA, Westpac face potential class action
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:01PM

The financial advice arms of AMP, Commonwealth and Westpac are all facing a potential class action from law firm Piper Alderman.

The law firm is calling on any customers who have acquired, renewed or continue to hold a financial product on recommendation of an adviser from those institutions in the last six years to speak with them about a potential action.

From AMP, Piper Alderman is interested in clients from AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning and Hillross Financial Services.

From CBA, the firm is looking at Commonwealth Financial Planning, Count Financial and Financial Wisdom.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

From Westpac, the firm is focused on Westpac Bank, Securitor Financial Group and Magnitude Group.

"Each of these institutions owed specific obligations to their customer designed to protect their customers' interests, and our claims will allege consistent and ongoing breaches of these obligations," Piper Alderman said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Importantly, these claims are different to other claims that have been brought against these institutions, and Piper Alderman is looking to recover money for you that no one else is."

The firm said the claims will be fully-funded by global litigation funder, Woodsford Litigation Funding, on the basis that if there is no win, there is no fee.

"If you acquired, renewed or continued to hold a financial product (including life insurance) on the advice or recommendation of an adviser from one of the above institutions, you may be entitled to recover compensation for product and advice commissions paid to those institutions," it said.

The news comes as the government pursues a crackdown on class action lawsuits and the institutions that fund them.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced in May this year that the government was seeking litigation funders to be subject to greater regulatory oversight.

"Litigation funders are currently exempt from holding an AFSL and being categorised as a managed investment scheme," Frydenberg said.

"As a result, litigation funders do not face the same regulatory scrutiny and accountability as other financial services and products under the Corporations Act."

Read more: Piper AldermanCBACommonwealth Financial PlanningTreasurer Josh FrydenbergWestpac BankAMP Financial PlanningCharter Financial PlanningCount FinancialFinancial WisdomHillross Financial ServicesMagnitude GroupSecuritor Financial GroupWoodsford Litigation Funding
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA ups remediation bill for advice
AMP, BT and CBA to face class action
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
Iress adds to executive team
Lazard dumps AMP shares
Advisers file class action against AMP
AMP advisers low priority for ASIC
Chief economist update: We're all Victorians now
Editor's Choice
Sydney Aussie equities manager trims fees
KANIKA SOOD
A Washington H. Soul Pattinson related global equities manager has trimmed the fees on a newly-launched fund by 15bps.
Boutique launches multi-asset fund
KANIKA SOOD
New Zealand's Milford Asset Management is launching an income-focussed, multi-asset fund to the Australian market, in its third local launch.
AFP charges early release scammers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Federal Police have charged three people with allegedly submitting false claims to gain early access to superannuation under the new COVID-19 measures.
Advice firm awarded international certification
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Shadforth Financial Group has achieved the international fiduciary certification following an assessment by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Usk0dFxq