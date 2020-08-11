AMP, CBA, Westpac face potential class action

The financial advice arms of AMP, Commonwealth and Westpac are all facing a potential class action from law firm Piper Alderman.

The law firm is calling on any customers who have acquired, renewed or continue to hold a financial product on recommendation of an adviser from those institutions in the last six years to speak with them about a potential action.

From AMP, Piper Alderman is interested in clients from AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning and Hillross Financial Services.

From CBA, the firm is looking at Commonwealth Financial Planning, Count Financial and Financial Wisdom.

From Westpac, the firm is focused on Westpac Bank, Securitor Financial Group and Magnitude Group.

"Each of these institutions owed specific obligations to their customer designed to protect their customers' interests, and our claims will allege consistent and ongoing breaches of these obligations," Piper Alderman said.

"Importantly, these claims are different to other claims that have been brought against these institutions, and Piper Alderman is looking to recover money for you that no one else is."

The firm said the claims will be fully-funded by global litigation funder, Woodsford Litigation Funding, on the basis that if there is no win, there is no fee.

"If you acquired, renewed or continued to hold a financial product (including life insurance) on the advice or recommendation of an adviser from one of the above institutions, you may be entitled to recover compensation for product and advice commissions paid to those institutions," it said.

The news comes as the government pursues a crackdown on class action lawsuits and the institutions that fund them.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced in May this year that the government was seeking litigation funders to be subject to greater regulatory oversight.

"Litigation funders are currently exempt from holding an AFSL and being categorised as a managed investment scheme," Frydenberg said.

"As a result, litigation funders do not face the same regulatory scrutiny and accountability as other financial services and products under the Corporations Act."