AMP Capital unveils new name

AMP Capital will become Collimate Capital ahead of its slated ASX listing in the second half of the year.

Cementing its separation from parent company AMP, AMP Capital chief executive Shawn Johnson said today's announcement is a testament to ongoing progress towards the demerger.

"Collimate is a scientific term that means to make rays of light perfectly parallel. It is a metaphor for alignment, clarity and precision, which speaks to our vision and expertise in long-term value creation for our clients," he said.

Last April, AMP announced the intention to demerge AMP Capital's private markets businesses, which largely operates in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. At the time, the business unit was valued at $50 billion.

In announcing the demerger, former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari left the business amid revelations of sexual harassment allegations.

Together with Johnson, who took the reins in June 2021, Collimate's executive leadership team currently comprises chair Patrick Snowball, deputy chair Andrew Fay, and chief financial officer Nadine Lennie, who joins in April.

"As a demerged entity, Collimate Capital will provide a greater level of independence, stability and accountability to further enable the delivery of superior results for all of our investors and act on growth opportunities to raise equity and deploy new capital," Johnson said.