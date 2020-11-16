NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP Capital shutters Aussie equities fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:38PM

AMP Capital has decided to close its 19-year old sustainable share fund, after its portfolio managers Genevieve Murray and Emily Woodland announced their resignations in August.

In a notice sent to investors on Friday, AMP Capital attributed the closure to the fund's small size and hence, inability to meet its return objectives in future.

The AMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund was managed by Genevieve Murray, who left for Future Fund's head of listed equities role this month and Emily Woodland, who was promoted earlier in the year to head of sustainable investment who is due to leave latter this year.

Their late August resignations followed revelations of harassment claims against AMP Capital boss Boe Pahari. Kristen Le Mesurier, who managed the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds also resigned at the same time and has since joined Platypus Asset Management as head of ESG.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The fund aimed to beat S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index while picking companies with a sustainability and ESG focus. It has made two fee cuts in recent years and in May, also tightened its screening. Assets sat at about $14 million.

"Since inception in 2001, the AMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund has had a strong track record, outperforming the benchmark over all time periods. This long-term outperformance is testament to the team's experience, high quality ESG research and robust investment process. However, the fund has experienced declining assets under management, and in addition to the team's longer-term expanded global remit, we have decided to close the fund," an AMP Capital spokesperson said.

The off-platform class whose returns AMP Capital publishes on its website, returned 2.98% p.a. since its 2007 inception net of fees (81 bps per year),which is 0.83% lower than its objective's 3.81% over the period.

The wholesale version had marginally better performance than benchmark since inception. However, its returns ticked up in the three years ending September where it did 4.65% better than the index p.a.

AMP Capital last restructured its Australian equities offering in 2017, when Murray joined from Macquarie.

Earlier this month, AMP Capital shut its four active ETFs that totalled about $55 million in assets. ESSSuper, Legalsuper and QSuper were some of the big clients that severed ties with the group in the last six months.

AMP Capital's ESG team

AMP Capital will build a new ESG team over next 12-18 months, whose remit will include Aussie equities, global equities and fixed income.

It will look to appoint a head of ESG and investment stewardship.

Karin Halliday will assume the role of senior manager, ESG and investment stewardship, responsible for proxy voting, company engagement and research capabilities (including ASX Small Company research).

She will be the lead point person for the team in an interim capacity until the head of ESG and investment stewardship is appointed.

Dr Ian Woods continues in his role as chair of the Ethical Leaders ethics committee.

Senior sustainable investment analyst Camille Wynter will leave at the end of January for an external role.

Read more: Emily WoodlandGenevieve MurrayAMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
Senior trio exit AMP Capital
Impact investing set to skyrocket: Research
AMP Capital cuts retail fees on Aussie equities fund
AMP Capital expands ESG investment team
AMP Capital strengthens restructured equities team
AMP Capital shutters core equities, restructures team
Editor's Choice
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
KANIKA SOOD
One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.
Industry fund slashes admin fees
KARREN VERGARA
A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
KARREN VERGARA
Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something VN7cgZPg