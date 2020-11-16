AMP Capital shutters Aussie equities fund

AMP Capital has decided to close its 19-year old sustainable share fund, after its portfolio managers Genevieve Murray and Emily Woodland announced their resignations in August.

In a notice sent to investors on Friday, AMP Capital attributed the closure to the fund's small size and hence, inability to meet its return objectives in future.

The AMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund was managed by Genevieve Murray, who left for Future Fund's head of listed equities role this month and Emily Woodland, who was promoted earlier in the year to head of sustainable investment who is due to leave latter this year.

Their late August resignations followed revelations of harassment claims against AMP Capital boss Boe Pahari. Kristen Le Mesurier, who managed the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds also resigned at the same time and has since joined Platypus Asset Management as head of ESG.

The fund aimed to beat S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index while picking companies with a sustainability and ESG focus. It has made two fee cuts in recent years and in May, also tightened its screening. Assets sat at about $14 million.

"Since inception in 2001, the AMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund has had a strong track record, outperforming the benchmark over all time periods. This long-term outperformance is testament to the team's experience, high quality ESG research and robust investment process. However, the fund has experienced declining assets under management, and in addition to the team's longer-term expanded global remit, we have decided to close the fund," an AMP Capital spokesperson said.

The off-platform class whose returns AMP Capital publishes on its website, returned 2.98% p.a. since its 2007 inception net of fees (81 bps per year),which is 0.83% lower than its objective's 3.81% over the period.

The wholesale version had marginally better performance than benchmark since inception. However, its returns ticked up in the three years ending September where it did 4.65% better than the index p.a.

AMP Capital last restructured its Australian equities offering in 2017, when Murray joined from Macquarie.

Earlier this month, AMP Capital shut its four active ETFs that totalled about $55 million in assets. ESSSuper, Legalsuper and QSuper were some of the big clients that severed ties with the group in the last six months.

AMP Capital's ESG team

AMP Capital will build a new ESG team over next 12-18 months, whose remit will include Aussie equities, global equities and fixed income.

It will look to appoint a head of ESG and investment stewardship.

Karin Halliday will assume the role of senior manager, ESG and investment stewardship, responsible for proxy voting, company engagement and research capabilities (including ASX Small Company research).

She will be the lead point person for the team in an interim capacity until the head of ESG and investment stewardship is appointed.

Dr Ian Woods continues in his role as chair of the Ethical Leaders ethics committee.

Senior sustainable investment analyst Camille Wynter will leave at the end of January for an external role.