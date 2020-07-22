NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital revamps leadership team
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   10:33AM

AMP Capital has announced a raft of changes to its leadership team, including several departures, as it looks to drive its next phase of growth.

The fund manager has expanded its leadership team to ensure representation of both clients and investment expertise, it said.

AMP Capital global head of real estate Carmel Hourigan has resigned after five years, taking up a new role as chief executive of Charter Hall Office.

A search for her replacement has commenced and she will remain throughout a sufficient handover period, AMP Capital said.

Director, people, culture and corporate ESG Madeleine Mac Mahon has also resigned, with AMP Capital people and culture business partners Lisa Hurley and Lauren Crystal joining the leadership group as co-heads of people and culture.

Meanwhile, head of finance Aideen O'Donovan has been promoted to chief financial officer, as Adrian Williams steps down from his dual role of chief operating officer and acting chief financial officer for personal reasons. Simon Joiner, currently chief operating officer in the North West region will take on the lead operations role and Williams will slip into the role of global transition manager, overseeing the separation of the functions until the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Tim Smith has been appointed head of international distribution. He is currently head of American and European distribution. And Patrick Trears has been named global head of infrastructure debt, succeeding Andrew Jones who is departing the business.

Finally, new head of Americas has been appointed in Simon Ellis, while Matt Evans and Ruben Bhagobati have been appointed co-heads of Europe.

AMP Capital thanked all those departing for their contribution to the business over the years.

