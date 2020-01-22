AMP Capital renews investment team

AMP Capital has appointed a new fund management team for its flagship diversified property fund (ADPF).

Tom Green will lead the way as fund manager and Andrew Jeffs as deputy fund manager following the transition of outgoing fund manager Brett Williams to managing director, retail within the real estate business.

Green has over 10 years' experience within the real estate industry across asset management, funds management and transactions.

Green has been with AMP Capital since 2017, initially joining as assistant fund manager for AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund and more recently as assistant fund manager of ADPF.

Prior to joining AMP Capital Green held positions at Colliers International and Lendlease.

Jeffs joins AMP Capital from Lendlease where he held several operational and fund management roles since 2011.

Most recently head of retail operations, investment management, Jeffs was responsible for delivering the strategic, operational and continuous improvement initiatives across the business.

Prior to that, he held roles of general manager, business operations, and business transformation manager as well as providing strategy and analysis for the Australian Prime Property Fund - Retail, after having started his career in valuation at Colliers International.

AMP Capital managing director, retail Brett Williams said he was pleased to make the two new appointments to the fund.

"Over the last few months [Green] has worked closely with me as I've transitioned into my new role, and his appointment demonstrates the outstanding and diverse talent we have in this business," Williams said.

"Additionally, we were impressed by [Jeffs] strong retail and operational experience, and his skills will perfectly complement [Green's], to create a winning team. Under [Green's] leadership, I have no doubt the fund will go from strength to strength, as we look to continue to provide sustainable returns for our investors."