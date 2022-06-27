AMP Capital fund manager resigns

Kit Georgeos has announced her departure from the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund, effective later this year.

Georgeos joined AMP in 2019 as a fund manager for the unlisted $8 billion wholesale office fund, which owns 12 prime office towers in Sydney and Melbourne.

Previously, she was the deputy fund manager for the GPT Wholesale Office Fund and a banker in the Macquarie real estate team.

According to AMP, Georgeos has not yet accepted a role elsewhere.

"Kit has indicated she has not accepted a role elsewhere or joined a competitor and has committed to a seamless transition for investors before enjoying a well-earned break," AMP said.

"Both AMP Capital and Dexus have an expansive, experienced team of fund managers and investment professionals to draw from, and we are confident of having a strong replacement for the role."

Just last month there were calls for AMP Capital to be replaced as trustee of the fund. It is due to be handed over to Dexus under the terms of its acquisition of the real estate and domestic infrastructure business.