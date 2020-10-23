NEWS
AMP Capital bets on AI
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   11:40AM

AMP Capital has announced it will roll out energy saving artificial intelligence (AI) technology to regulate building comfort and energy use automatically.

The AI system will work to reflect changes in outside temperature and occupancy of the building to create a pleasant inside temperature.

AMP said the benefits to its portfolio will include a 20-40% reduction in its carbon footprint, up to a 20% decrease in energy spend and up to 60% improvement in comfort for people occupying the building.

The autonomous AI HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning system) will be deployed by Canadian-based artificial intelligence company, BrainBox AI.

AMP Capital said it will be rolled out across its entire managed real estate portfolio, including CBD office buildings, retail shopping centres and logistics facilities.

AMP Capital head of asset technology Daniel Lepore said the technology would help reduce the carbon footprint and make buildings a more comfortable place to work and visit.

"This industry-defining technology is a major step forward in making buildings more environmentally friendly, as well as creating exceptional customer experiences and ultimately driving significant value and cost efficiencies for our investors," Lepore said.

"Practically, this technology moves in step and even ahead of the weather. On a cold day it will automatically increase the temperature to suit the climate and vice versa on a hot day."

Lepore said air conditioning systems have been too slow to react to changes in the weather, which has resulted in buildings using more energy than required.

"We won't have to wait for our customers to pick up the phone, the system will respond before there is even an issue," he said.

"This technology has never been more important.  As property managers we need to be able to react and adapt to industry change, and with COVID-19, people need to feel safe and comfortable when leaving home to work or shop."

In addition, Lepore said the system will also consider the building occupancy when producing predictions, which he said was crucial given the current times.

AMP Capital head of sustainability and platform operations Chris Nunn, said: "This market-leading technology is another step towards reducing our carbon footprint, taking us closer to our net zero carbon aspirations and 2030 Sustainability strategy."

Head of Country, Australia & New Zealand at BrainBox AI Ben Gill said he was very happy to be partnering with AMP Capital to make the entire real estate portfolio more energy efficient and significantly greener.

"BrainBox AI's goal is to provide real estate owners with the most advanced AI technology in the world that not only autonomously adapts to the changing conditions of buildings, but creates a more comfortable environment for its occupants," Gill said.

"AMP Capital's forward-thinking approach to the integration of technology in real estate reflects the future of building management and what will be required to dramatically decrease our built environment's impact on climate change."

Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
