Executive Appointments
AMP Capital appoints NZ lead
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   11:57AM

AMP Capital has appointed a new managing director and head of clients for its New Zealand business.

Rebekah Swan, currently NZ head of product and ESG investment specialist, is set to step into the role having been with AMP Capital for close to 19 years.

AMP Capital global head of fixed income and chair of AMP Capital NZ, Grant Hassell said he was excited to appoint someone of Swan's calibre to the role.

"Rebekah is a highly valued and respected member of the AMP Capital team and has been central in bringing many of our global products and capabilities to our local clients," Hassell said.



"She is held in the highest regard by our clients as well as the market more broadly and is involved in many industry groups, supporting responsible investing."

Hassell said in the combined role Swan will focus on continuing to grow, develop and support the changing needs of AMP Capital's NZ clients.

Swan said she is proud to lead such a strong and talented team, who are committed to delivering for AMP Capital clients.

"I'm also excited to further imbed my deep passion for responsible investing across the business, especially considering the critical role of ESG in driving positive investor outcomes as well as for future generations of New Zealanders," she said.

Swan has held a number of roles within AMP Capital, having started in 2001 as a business analyst in the finance team.

Swan then moved into the relationship management team, taking on more senior roles including head of distribution.

Her most current role evolved into ESG investment specialist for NZ, acknowledging her increased focus, involvement and influence in the responsible investment space, while continuing to work with clients leading on strategy by heading up the product team.

Swan is the chair of AMPIM, the licensed entity of AMP Capital and will be joining the board of AMP Capital New Zealand.

Reporting to Hassell, the appointment is effective immediately and replaces Bevan Graham who is stepping down after nine years with the business, as announced earlier this year.

Read more: AMP CapitalESGGrant HassellAMP Capital New ZealandAMPIMBevan GrahamRebekah Swan
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
