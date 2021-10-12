NEWS
Executive Appointments

AMP Capital appoints chair, deputy for Private Markets

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 12 OCT 2021   12:43PM

Former Suncorp chief executive Patrick Snowball has been named chair designate of the board of AMP Capital's private markets business as demerger plans progress.

Andrew Fay has also been appointed deputy chair of the board.

Snowball, who is based in London, has had a 30-year career in financial services in the UK and Australia.

He was chief executive of Suncorp from 2009 to 2015 and has since been chair of Sabre Insurance Group and IntegraFin Holdings.

He led Sabre and InteraFin to initial public offerings on the London Stock Exchange.

Currently, Snowball is chair of Provident Financial - a UK-based lender.

Fay is based in Sydney and was chief investment officer, and later chair, of Deutsche Asset Management in Australia.

He is currently a non-executive director, and chair of the remuneration and nomination committee, for Pendal, but will retire from that position in December.

Fay is also a non-executive director of Spark Infrastructure Group, from which he is due to step down following the completion of a scheme of arrangement for a consortium led by KKR and Ontario Teachers' pension fund to take over the business.

The appointments are effective November 1 and will see Snowball and Fay continue progressing the demerger of AMP Capital's private markets business, which is due to be completed in the first half of 2022.

AMP said it expects to make further non-executive appointments to support the planned demerger, with a focus on establishing a private markets board with "strong diversity, governance and business experience and global perspective".

AMP Limited chair Debra Hazelton commented: "Patrick and Andy are respected business leaders who will bring deep experience, market knowledge and integrity to the board of private markets when it lists next year. Both have led significant financial institutions and have the experience of bringing businesses to a share market listing."

"Patrick has been a chief executive of one of Australia's largest financial services groups and led its transformation, as well as chairing listed companies in the UK. Andy is a highly regarded non-executive director with an impressive track record in investment management, including infrastructure and real estate.

"These appointments mark another important step as we prepare for the separation and demerger of private markets, with Patrick and Andy getting involved to support Shawn Johnson and Michael Sammells to shape the strategy, governance and culture for the stand-alone company."

