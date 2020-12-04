AMP Capital APAC managing director exits

AMP Capital's managing director for the Asia Pacific region has departed as the investment giant realigns its focus.

A spokesperson for AMP Capital has confirmed the exit of Craig Keary, saying the role of Asia Pacific managing director is no longer required.

It follows AMP Capital's decision to implement a new strategy, strengthening its private markets business and scaling and aligning public markets. The spokesperson said the recent repurchase of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation's (MUTB) 15% stake in AMP Capital is also a factor.

"In his time with the business, including in his three years based in Japan, Craig has been instrumental in establishing cross-cultural relationships in the Asia Pacific region and has made a significant contribution to AMP Capital," the spokesperson said.

"We wish him well for his future endeavours."

Keary has been with AMP Capital for close to nine years, having held a number of senior roles including director, Australia and New Zealand and head of retail business. He was appointed to the regional leadership role in February of last year.

Prior to joining AMP Capital, Keary was executive director, head of distribution and sales, equities and retail markets at Westpac.

"I have a true belief that in asset management we hold immense responsibility in improving the wellbeing of our clients. This is something I will continue to be passionate about," Keary wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He plans to take time out to focus on the PhD he is studying, focused on how the financial planning industry must adapt to changing customer needs and circumstances.