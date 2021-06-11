NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP Capital announces new chief executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   9:02AM

AMP Capital has announced a new chief executive, replacing Boe Pahari who stepped down in August last year.

Shawn Johnson has landed the top job. He was previously senior managing director and chairman of the investment committee of State Street Global Advisers for almost a decade.

That role would have seen him have oversight of approximately US $2.1 trillion in client assets.

More recently, Johnson led his own alternative investments business.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

David Atkin, AMP Capital deputy chief executive and former chief executive of Cbus, had been acting in the chief executive job since Pahari's departure.

As AMP Capital chief executive, Johnson will lead its strategy and the proposed demerger of the private markets businesses which is expected to complete in the first half of next year.

Johnson will begin his role on 28 June 2021. He will be based initially in Sydney, Australia but will work on a global basis across the key international offices of the private markets business.

"As AMP Capital separates from AMP and establishes a new culture and brand, Shawn has clearly demonstrated his capability to lead and inspire teams of highly capable investment professionals," AMP chair Debra Hazelton commented.

"We would like to thank both Francesco De Ferrari and David Atkin for their leadership of AMP Capital and are delighted that David has agreed to extend his period as Deputy chief executive to ensure a smooth handover to Shawn throughout July."

Johnson added: "AMP Capital is a globally-respected investment manager, and I'm excited by the significant potential for international growth but also in Australia. I'm confident of its underlying strength and the depth of its investment, distribution, and operational talent. Our focus will be to harness these strengths as we set up as a new, independent organisation following separation from AMP."

At the same time AMP announced Johnson's appointment, it also confirmed the institution will be without a chief executive for a short period. Outgoing chief executive Francesco De Ferrari will depart on 30 June 2021 but Alexis George will not take up the position until 2 August 2021.

AMP chief financial officer James Georgeson will serve as acting chief executive for the period.

Read more: USBoe PahariDavid AtkinCbusShawn JohnsonState Street Global Advisers for
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
More super funds make climate commitments
Media Super ups fees, premiums
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
What instos want from managers
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Rise of the mega funds continues
AMP chair faces shareholder ire
Cbus appoints head of advice
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop

Editor's Choice

Fidelity changes up global equities team

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Aware Super awards $30bn mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Aware Super has appointed an index solutions provider to take care of its passive equity and fixed income mandates.

State Street launches dedicated crypto, blockchain business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
As an increasing number of institutions allocate to cryptocurrency and explore blockchain solutions, State Street is launching a dedicated digital finance division, appointing the current head of global markets to lead it.

ASX invests in GROW Inc

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ASX has acquired a minority stake in fast-growing superannuation administrator GROW Inc.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.