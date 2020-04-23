AMP bleeds $18 billion

The market damage of COVID-19 saw AMP's wealth management arm shed more than $18 billion during the first quarter.

COVID-19 has left AMP around $18 billion shorter than it was at the beginning of the year, with the economic impact of the pandemic hitting the firm hard.

Releasing its quarterly assets under management figures today, AMP revealed its Australian wealth management arm is now managing just over $116 billion.

At the end of the last quarter the firm was managing around $134 billion.

However, not all of AMP's performance can be put down to the pandemic. All told, almost $2 billion walked out the door during the first quarter, including around $430 million in corporate superannuation mandates. Additionally, $205 million was written off as impacts from the implementation of the government's Protecting Your Super legislation.

Even when taken without those impacts, AMP's Australian wealth management arm still suffered to the tune of $1.3 billion across the first quarter.

It isn't all bad news for the wealth manager however. About $1.1 billion more in cash flowed into its wealth arm than this time last year, which it said was largely thanks to its flagship wealth platform, North, which took on $400 million in funds from external financial advisers.

AMP Capital saw its average assets under management for the quarter increase by about $700 million, despite ending it with $10.7 billion less in assets under management. The division's net external cashflows increased to $1.3 billion from net cash outflows of $20 million in the prior corresponding period, which AMP said was due to strong inflows into fixed income products managed by China Life AMP Asset Management.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said he was pleased the wealth manager was "showing up strongly" for its clients despite the uncertainty, which he said demonstrated the resilience of the business.

"During this time of uncertainty, we have focused on supporting our clients whilst working to continue to execute on our strategy," De Ferrari said.

"We're responding to a record level of client enquiries for advice and support as people weigh up important financial decisions.

"Markets in quarter one were extremely volatile particularly in March, with significant falls in equities, fixed income and key commodities impacting our assets under management. We have seen some recovery since the quarter-end, but expect market volatility to continue and the economic impact of the pandemic to emerge over the remainder of the year."

