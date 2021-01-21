NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Bank boss exits
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   12:19PM

The managing director of AMP Bank has left after a little over one year in the role.

Rod Finch, who was appointed to the post in November 2019 shortly after AMP chief Francesco De Ferrari stepped in, has accepted a role as transformation director at ASX-listed Bank of Queensland's retail unit.

Altogether, Finch was at AMP for eight years, starting out as the director for customer transformation before moving on to executive roles in customer segments and marketing, and wealth, platforms and products. Lara Bourguignon took over responsibilities for the wealth and platforms business, but recently left the company.

An AMP spokesperson commented: "Rod is highly regarded at AMP and we wish him all the best for the next stage of his career."

At BOQ, Finch will report to Martine Jager, who was most recently Westpac's chief digital and marketing officer. Jager replaces Lyn McGrath, the group executive of retail banking, who has announced her retirement.

The bank made other changes to its executive line-up, announcing appointees who will report to chief executive George Frazis.

Nicholas Allton, a former MLC and Macquarie Group executive, was named as the group general counsel and company secretary. He was at MLC for over a year working in a role in a similar capacity.

Danielle Keighery also joined as chief customer officer this month, finishing up at Virgin Australia after almost 11 years.

Read more: AMP BankMLCRod FinchMartine JagerASX-listed Bank of QueenslandBOQDanielle KeigheryFrancesco De FerrariGeorge FrazisLara BourguignonLyn McGrathMacquarie GroupNicholas AlltonVirgin AustraliaWestpac
