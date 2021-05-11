AMP Australia announces new leadership team

AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley has announced a new leadership team and an updated operating model.

Hartley will have seven direct reports.

This includes three external hires, including a new managing director advice, a chief investment officer, and a director for transformation and investments.

Matt Lawler is the new managing director of advice, and was most recently the chief executive of Wealth Market. Prior to this, he has worked at advice and broking businesses at MLC/NAB and as the chief executive for wealth management of Yellow Brick Road.

Anna Shelley, who will be AMP Australia's chief investment officer has been the chief investment officer of Equipsuper and Catholic Super joint venture since 2018. Prior to this, she worked at JANA and Perpetual.

Lastly, Sunsuper's chief financial officer Jason Sommer is joining as AMP Australia's director, transformation and investments.

"As well as bringing together an experienced leadership team with four new executives, we also have an updated operating model to deliver a flatter structure to enable empowered, distributed leadership. This will improve efficiency and ultimately the performance of the business by giving our leaders end-to-end operational accountability," said AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley.

"The four new leaders will be in place by July this year. They bring the skills and experience needed to help AMP deliver the transformation of its business and will complement existing skills AMP has in its current leadership group.

"The new leaders have all worked in large institutions and small to medium sized businesses. They will bring a healthy perspective on how we ensure AMP Australia is a lean, efficient and competitive business.

"We've looked for individuals who are excited about the opportunities, have a firm grasp of the challenges we have as an organisation, and a strong sense of urgency about the changes we need to see in our business.

"I'm very pleased we are bringing in such well respected, talented executives, to help transform the business, and I am confident we now have the team to successfully deliver on the strategy."

The other four additions to the leadership team include two permanent appointments: Ilaine Anderson as director, super and retirement, permanent appointment of Sean O'Malley as managing director for AMP Bank.

Also joining the leadership team is director, platforms Edwina Maloney and chief technology officer James Kent.

The extended leadership team includes client services led by Steve Vaid, and adviser distribution led by Nicole Mahan. There are also four group-aligned leaders across finance, people and culture, legal, and risk.