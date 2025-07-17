AMP appoints sales lead for North

AMP has appointed a new head of national sales for North in a bid to strengthen the team and expand support for advisers across the country.

Harry Georges has stepped into the role, bringing over 20 years of experience across advice, insurance, and platform distribution.

Georges has led national and state-based sales teams at several organisations including iptiQ/Swiss Re, MLC, NEOS and AMP.

AMP group executive of platforms Edwina Maloney said his appointment reinforced North's commitment to supporting the advice profession.

"Harry's leadership, deep industry knowledge and proven ability to build strong relationships will be invaluable as we build our bench strength and continue to expand our support for advisers and helping more Australians invest in their future with confidence," she said.

"With his impressive experience in sales leadership and distribution, Harry has been instrumental in driving revenue growth across both intermediary and retail channels. We welcome his expertise and passion for client outcomes and business growth."

Georges, who earlier did a stint at AMP as head of acquisitions and client services, said he was "excited" to be returning to the financial services giant.

"North is one of the most trusted platforms in the market, and I'm excited to be returning to AMP at such a pivotal time," he said.

"Advisers are at the heart of what we do, and I'm looking forward to working closely with our distribution partners to help them grow, deliver great client outcomes, and realise the full potential of the North platform."

Georges will report to Lisa Sorgini, general manager of wealth distribution.