Executive Appointments
AMP advice transformation leads exits
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   11:45AM

The change expert hired to transform AMP's financial advice business has left after seven months.

Jill Hopkins was the advice transformation program director, appointed in November 2020 as part of the group chief executive Francesco De Ferrari's three-year turnaround strategy.

AMP confirmed that Hopkins is no longer with the business and did not provide a reason for her exit.

"This is a project management role for which we will go through the process to find a suitable replacement," a spokesperson told sister publication Industry Moves.

At the time of hiring her, AMP said: "Jill has extensive knowledge of the financial advice industry and is playing a key role is on the ongoing transformation of AMP's advice business as part of the group's three-year strategy."

Hopkins spent nearly nine years at the Commonwealth Bank. Her most recent role there was directing its future advice model and spent a year prior to that overseeing the Supervision and Monitoring (SAM) program to support the transformation of the advice business across Commonwealth Financial Planning.

Prior to AMP, Hopkins was a program director at TAFE NSW and an executive business manager at Bank of Queensland.

Earlier in her career, she held roles at Westpac, Citi and Macquarie Group.

