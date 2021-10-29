NEWS
Technology

AMP adds options to MyNorth

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:06PM

AMP added 23 new Australian equities and exchange traded funds to the MyNorth Managed Portfolios menu and launched an educational paper for financial advisers.

The new offerings include single-sector equity portfolios across large cap, mid and small cap, income, ESG, infrastructure and property and diversified portfolios as well as ETFs and managed funds.

The additions will be available to advisers and their clients from November 29 and build on the 20 new options that were added last month.

AMP expects more options to launch next month resulting in a total 150 investments added to the platform in 2021.

"The launch of equity managed portfolios on the North platform delivers on our strategy and ongoing commitment to providing advisers and clients with more investment choice," AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"The portfolios will be competitively priced and delivered with a range of resources and functionality enhancements to the platform to make it easy and cost effective for advisers to trade. This includes floating investment profiles and in-specie transferal of underlying client assets."

The new investment options coincide with the launch of North's Managed Portfolio Whitepaper which provides insights on how managed portfolios are constructed and best used by advisers.

AMP also recently reduced the minimum brokerage fee for listed securities to $18.49 from $34. The new fee applies to superannuation, pension and IDPS clients across the MyNorth, North, Summit and iAccess platform products.

The recent fee cut follows on from a reduced administration fee, up to 22% in savings for balances above $250,000. Administration fee caps for individuals also reduced by $400 and for families by $500 per year.

"In the past year, we've reduced North's administration fees, reduced brokerage fees, expanded North's diversified and partnered managed portfolio offers and launched the MyNorth Guarantees, while our new North Education Hub is also helping more and more advisers," Maloney said.

