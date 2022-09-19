AMG Super to rebrand

AMG Super is going to roll out a new look as it expands its offering to include an investment portfolio service.

Just last month, AMG Super's MySuper product was closed to new members. While it did fail the Your Future, Your Super performance test for the second year running, and a forced closure of the option to new members would have been a consequence of that, AMG Super opted to close the product ahead of the results being publicised.

"AMG Super have made a strategic decision to focus on our core offer of delivering an innovative and market-leading wealth management platform for advisers and their clients. As a result, we are moving away from offering a default MySuper product to new members," it said, in a move that was effective August 22.

Now, as part of this new focus, AMG Super will rebrand to Acclaim Wealth from September 30; AMG stands for Acclaim Management Group.

"To support our continued growth and demand from our advisers, we are evolving into a full wealth management platform, expanding our product range to include an investment portfolio service," it said.

"Updating our branding will better reflect our revised product proposition - as a platform featuring both superannuation and investment solutions."

This involves a new portfolio service called Acclaim Invest. The superannuation fund will retain the AMG Super name and branding.

"Although we are changing our brand, we are not changing what we do best - providing flexible, high-quality superannuation products and great service," AMG Super said.

According to Rainmaker Information, in the year to July end AMG's MySuper option ranked 50th, returning -5.1%. The median return for the same period was -2.0%.

Over three years it ranks 47th with a return of 3.4%, over five years it's 46th on 5.1% and, over seven years, it comes in 41st with 4.6%. The median returns for these periods were 4.9%, 6.6%, and 6.2%, respectively.