NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AMG Super rebrands divisions to cut costs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 11 JAN 2021   12:43PM

The $1.4 billion Brisbane retail superannuation fund will drop individual branding of two funds it acquired in 2018, as it aims to reduce expenses over next three years.

AMG Super, which is partly owned by DDH Graham, has so far run the $140 million Emplus Super and $300 million Freedom of Choice Super as standalone divisions of AMG.

"We are in a process of a significant product consolidation project. Emplus is the first part that is rebranding [effective February 19], but the plan is Freedom of Choice division will also merge into AMG division. Consolidating the different products into one main division - that just helps in terms of efficiencies," AMG Super chief executive Alan Hegerty told Financial Standard.

Hegerty said AMG initially kept the funds' branding intact because they had their own member niches. Emplus was initially primarily used by the childcare industry, while Freedom of Choice is an adviser product.

"At the time those brands had their own loyalty and recognition in their relevant areas. Over the course of last two years, we have undertaken to make those members aware of the fact that they are a part of AMG. So the timing is right to make a transition," Hegerty said.

He said the goal is to lower AMG's expenses by 17% over the next three years. However, he declines to comment on current expenses.

AMG Super had about 24,222 members as at 30 June 2020, after falling 9% in the year. It has about 15,000 members now, after consolidation of lower-balance accounts.

The fund currently has a three-year agreement with its group insurer Hannover Life Re, which will continue to insure its members before its planned pull back from the superannuation group insurance market in Australia.

Read more: AMG SuperAlan HegertyDDH GrahamEmplus SuperFreedom of Choice Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Best super, pension fund revealed
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
TAL loses super fund mandate
AMG Super expands executive team
QIC funds added to Federation platform
AMG Universal Super rebrands
MySuper authorisations hit 99
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JifjYaHP