American private debt fund eyes Australia

A private debt manager with stellar past returns, is eyeing local superannuation funds as it starts to raise for a new fund.

Victory Park Capital, headquartered in Chicago, is best known in the US for lending to financial services companies, focused on consumers, small businesses, point of sales finance, insurance, payments, legal finance. It was an early lender to homegrown zipMoney.

The firm invests in shorter duration, non-syndicated, primarily asset-based facilities. It does not lend money to private equity firms looking to finance a buyout.

It prefers to be the sole lender in transactions and default rates sit at less than 1% of the total AUM of about US $9 billion, its co-founders Richard Levy and Brendan Caroll said on a recent visit to Sydney.

Among its investors are the sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation. The firm primarily focuses on institutional investors but has an LSE-listed vehicle which has returned close to 11%.

It partnered with ASX-Listed Pacific Current Group in July 2018, as a part of which the multi-affiliate took a minority stake of about 24.9%.

"The impetus behind this partnership was to help us as we tried to grow investor base and product base...having someone with the reach not only in the US but obviously here, with Steve [Bramley, Pacific Current Group's managing director for business development in Australia]. So we have made concerted effort since July, 2018 to come introduce Victory Park to the Australian market," Caroll said.

"From what we are seeing, there is more appetite for, given our shorter duration, yield composed product, so far its gone well."

They are now pitching to Australian superannuation funds, an opportunistic credit vehicle that will invest in about 20 to 25 earlier stage companies, with a return target of above 10%. The capacity is USD $500 million to $600 million. The second option, is an asset income strategy, with a lower return profile than the first vehicle and a capacity of USD $700 million.

Both have a life of five to seven years, and make quarterly distributions.

"Our latest fund is really a continuation for what we have been doing for a decade. One of the things we did very early on, back when we saw some of the smaller businesses, was lock up future debt capacity as they would grow, we have the right of first refusal under future debt," Carroll said, adding that roughly two thirds of the companies they lend to from the new funds will be ones they have worked with before.

"The advantage for our investor base is that we can provide very good transparency into where a significant amount of the capital we raised is going to be deployed.

"We will obviously continue to do new transactions but a significant proportion of the dollars we lend every year, are going into these [companies] that in certain cases have been in the portfolio for five, six, seven years."