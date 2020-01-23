NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
American private debt fund eyes Australia
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:40PM

A private debt manager with stellar past returns, is eyeing local superannuation funds as it starts to raise for a new fund.

Victory Park Capital, headquartered in Chicago, is best known in the US for lending to financial services companies, focused on consumers, small businesses, point of sales finance, insurance, payments, legal finance. It was an early lender to homegrown zipMoney.

The firm invests in shorter duration, non-syndicated, primarily asset-based facilities. It does not lend money to private equity firms looking to finance a buyout.

It prefers to be the sole lender in transactions and default rates sit at less than 1% of the total AUM of about US $9 billion, its co-founders Richard Levy and Brendan Caroll said on a recent visit to Sydney.

Among its investors are the sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation. The firm primarily focuses on institutional investors but has an LSE-listed vehicle which has returned close to 11%.

It partnered with ASX-Listed Pacific Current Group in July 2018, as a part of which the multi-affiliate took a minority stake of about 24.9%.

"The impetus behind this partnership was to help us as we tried to grow investor base and product base...having someone with the reach not only in the US but obviously here, with Steve [Bramley, Pacific Current Group's managing director for business development in Australia]. So we have made concerted effort since July, 2018 to come introduce Victory Park to the Australian market," Caroll said.

"From what we are seeing, there is more appetite for, given our shorter duration, yield composed product, so far its gone well."

They are now pitching to Australian superannuation funds, an opportunistic credit vehicle that will invest in about 20 to 25 earlier stage companies, with a return target of above 10%. The capacity is USD $500 million to $600 million. The second option, is an asset income strategy, with a lower return profile than the first vehicle and a capacity of USD $700 million.

Both have a life of five to seven years, and make quarterly distributions.

"Our latest fund is really a continuation for what we have been doing for a decade. One of the things we did very early on, back when we saw some of the smaller businesses, was lock up future debt capacity as they would grow, we have the right of first refusal under future debt," Carroll said, adding that roughly two thirds of the companies they lend to from the new funds will be ones they have worked with before.

"The advantage for our investor base is that we can provide very good transparency into where a significant amount of the capital we raised is going to be deployed.

"We will obviously continue to do new transactions but a significant proportion of the dollars we lend every year, are going into these [companies] that in certain cases have been in the portfolio for five, six, seven years."

Read more: Pacific Current GroupBrendan CarollRichard LevySteve BramleyVictory Park Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFS retail sales lead joins global boutique
Global manager sells local boutique stake
Pacific Current invests $95m in US firm, sells Aussie infrastructure stake
ASX-listed multi-boutique names new CEO
Rest awards global equities mandate
Pacific Current sells stake in insto investment firm
First State Super appoints head of investment strategy
First State Super awards global microcaps mandate
Global $1.2tn manager buys Australian firm
Former UBS exec joins Celeste
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PhrVcEt0