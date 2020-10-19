NEWS
Investment
American manager eyes local market
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:50PM

An American manager has partnered with local distributor Brookvine to pitch its flagship systematic global macro strategy.

Welton Investment Partners is 15-year-old quantitative investor that manages money for institutional, endowment and private investors in United States and Europe.

The strategy it is pitching to Australia and New Zealand investors with Brookvine is called Welton Global and targets uncorrelated returns from equity indices, fixed interest, commodities and currencies.

"It uses a proprietary set of 30+ underlying strategies spanning trend, enhanced trend, short-term, non-directional and risk-off alpha, and is designed for investors wanting to take advantage of strongly trending markets whilst remaining cognisant of tail risks in equity markets," the firm said.

"Our proprietary allocation engine analyses the evolution of covariance amongst strategies as well as assets through a range of scenarios. This trait better equips Welton Global to navigate shifts in volatility regimes and convergence of correlations," Welton chief executive Basil Williams said.

"Similarly, allocations to risk-off alpha strategies are driven by a variety of signals that engage during equity market sell-offs. This kind of responsive allocation helps this group of strategies provide equity tail-risk protection that does not drag on returns over the medium to long term," he said.

Welton Global delivered 12.9% in first quarter of 2020, and has delivered 8.1% p.a. above cash since full implementation of Welton's current strategy in October 2013 according to Brookvine chief executive Steven Hall.

"With a correlation to the S&P500 over the same period of -0.05, its success is in no small part due to sophisticated and adaptive strategies that engage during equity market sell-offs and seek to deliver strong positive returns in more normal times," Hall said.

Brookvine offers fund managers services including fundraising, investor relations, fund administration, advisory and structuring. It has raised $13 billion for its fund manager partners since its 2001 inception.

Read more: BrookvineWelton GlobalSystematic global macroBasil WilliamsSteven HallWelton Investment Partners
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
NSW Roundtable Discussion Group 
OCT
20
VIC Member Insured Benefits Discussion Group 
Latest News
