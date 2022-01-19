NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

American Century introduces small-cap fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:31PM

American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

The American Century Global Small Cap Fund is actively managed, investing in companies operating in developed and emerging countries. It tracks the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Net Index.

The fund launched in 2016 in the US. It returned 17.9% in the year to December 2021, and 32.5% over a three-year period.

Senior portfolio manager Trevor Gurwich said introducing the fund in the Australian market is an opportune time given the positive outlook for small-cap earnings growth and attractive valuations relative to large caps.

"We utilise a distinct approach to growth investing which we believe takes advantage of persistent market inefficiencies and opens up a broader set of opportunities than a traditional growth approach," he said.

The fund's holdings include Onto Innovation, Revolve Group, Progyny Inc, Stantec Inc, Santos Brasil Participacoes, IDP Education and BrightSpire Capital.

"Global small caps poised to benefit from the return to normality include travel and leisure companies, albeit the emergence of the Omicron variant has created hesitancy. We also see continued demand for robust IT spending, with companies realising that IT investment is critical to their success in a hybrid world. Our bottom-up process is identifying well-run, small cap technology companies that are direct beneficiaries of that increased spending," Gurwich said.

"The small-cap sector continues to provide many attractive stock selection opportunities. There will certainly be obstacles on the way to economic recovery, but they will more likely be speed bumps, not roadblocks."

American Century launched its first strategies in Australia in 2009 and opened a local branch in 2018.

Read more: American CenturyTrevor GurwichBrightSpire CapitalIDP EducationOnto InnovationProgyny IncRevolve GroupSantos Brasil ParticipacoesStantec Inc
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jennison hires head of ESG
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report
Chief executives cop pay cuts
S&P reaffirms Sirtex after new offer from Chinese manager
CSC names new board member
Legalsuper finds savings in manager reshuffle

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.