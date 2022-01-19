American Century introduces small-cap fund

American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

The American Century Global Small Cap Fund is actively managed, investing in companies operating in developed and emerging countries. It tracks the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Net Index.

The fund launched in 2016 in the US. It returned 17.9% in the year to December 2021, and 32.5% over a three-year period.

Senior portfolio manager Trevor Gurwich said introducing the fund in the Australian market is an opportune time given the positive outlook for small-cap earnings growth and attractive valuations relative to large caps.

"We utilise a distinct approach to growth investing which we believe takes advantage of persistent market inefficiencies and opens up a broader set of opportunities than a traditional growth approach," he said.

The fund's holdings include Onto Innovation, Revolve Group, Progyny Inc, Stantec Inc, Santos Brasil Participacoes, IDP Education and BrightSpire Capital.

"Global small caps poised to benefit from the return to normality include travel and leisure companies, albeit the emergence of the Omicron variant has created hesitancy. We also see continued demand for robust IT spending, with companies realising that IT investment is critical to their success in a hybrid world. Our bottom-up process is identifying well-run, small cap technology companies that are direct beneficiaries of that increased spending," Gurwich said.

"The small-cap sector continues to provide many attractive stock selection opportunities. There will certainly be obstacles on the way to economic recovery, but they will more likely be speed bumps, not roadblocks."

American Century launched its first strategies in Australia in 2009 and opened a local branch in 2018.