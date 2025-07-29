American Century cuts US outlook amid tariff impacts

American Century Investments has revised its medium-term capital markets assumptions, which were formulated in April before US President Donald Trump's tariffs were announced.

US equity return forecasts have declined, driven by falling price-to-earnings ratios (P/E), which have increased the likelihood of stagflation or recession, according to American Century.

The firm's latest outlook presents a hard landing for the US economy has become "increasingly likely", although a soft landing remains possible. The potentially large and far-reaching impacts of the proposed tariffs have influenced its initial medium-term (three- to five-year) capital markets assumptions (CMAs) for 2025.

Looking at individual asset classes, American Century said cash return "should remain ahead" of inflation, as forecasts for longer-dated bonds remains healthy.

However, the firm lowered return forecasts for all equities and reduced valuations for US stocks.

"We expect P/E multiples for US large-cap stocks to decline over the next five years, reducing our (arithmetic average) return forecast to 6.50% compared to 7.25% last year," American Century Investments chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies Richard Weiss said.

"We expect multiples for US small-cap and non-US developed market equities to hold steady, raising their return outlooks above those for US large and mid-caps."

Weiss was otherwise hopeful that US growth stocks will deliver more substantial earnings than US value, small-cap and non-US equities.

Meanwhile, fixed income strategies remained relatively unchanged from 2024, except for US high yield and convertible bonds, while cash is expected to grow.

"Taken together, the forecasted average annual return to a portfolio of 60% global stocks/40% global bonds (with the US representing 60% of both asset classes) for the next five years now stands at 6.04%, down from 6.40% in last year's medium-term outlook," Weiss added.

Additionally, MGS Investment Management chief economist Erik Weisman said the Federal Reserve's meeting this week should provide some economic updates on topics surrounding interest rate cuts and macroeconomic assessments.

"On this front, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell probably will continue to express a wait-and-see approach. Given the uncertainty regarding the landing zone for tariff policy, the Fed will want more time to assess the fallout," Weisman said.

"The labor market continues to hang in, with perhaps greater risks of labor supply constraints than a dearth of labor demand.

"And while inflation prints have come in weaker than expected, there is now very visible evidence that tariff policy is beginning to flow through to US consumer and producer prices."

Weisman added that the market was pricing about a 65% probability of a rate cut in September but more certainty either way will likely come as the date approaches.