American Century appoints local sales VP

American Century Investments has appointed a former director from Dimensional Funds Advisers to run sales in Australia.

Tom Fellowes has taken on the role of vice president of Australia sales.

Based in Sydney, he will report to American Century's head of Asia Pacific,Tom Clapham.

Fellowes is tasked with broadening American Century's offering in Australia, which will soon include Avantis Investors.

In addition to serving as vice president of sales for American Century, he also holds the title of head of intermediary sales at its subsidiary, Avantis.

Launched in 2019, Avantis offers a suite of actively managed ETFs in the US and Europe, in equity, fixed income and real asset solutions.

Fellowes has 20 years of experience in the funds management businessworking at Dimensional for 18 years, most recently as vice president and regional director in the advisor services team.

He started his career in financial services in 2004 at First State Investments in Edinburgh on the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets investment team.

Over his two decades in the industry, he has developed extensive experience in business development and relationship management, working with financial intermediaries and implementing new business development strategies.

"Tom brings tremendous experience working with and helping advisers that will enable us to better serve those in the region, Clapham said.

American Century is controlled by Stowers Institute for Medical Research - a non-profit organisation established by the founder of ACI that spends around 40 per cent of the asset manager's profits into finding cures for genetic-based diseases.