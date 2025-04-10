Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

American Century appoints local sales VP

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 10 APR 2025   2:20PM

American Century Investments has appointed a former director from Dimensional Funds Advisers to run sales in Australia.

Tom Fellowes has taken on the role of vice president of Australia sales.

Based in Sydney, he will report to American Century's head of Asia Pacific,Tom Clapham.

Fellowes is tasked with broadening American Century's offering in Australia, which will soon include Avantis Investors.

In addition to serving as vice president of sales for American Century, he also holds the title of head of intermediary sales at its subsidiary, Avantis.

Launched in 2019, Avantis offers a suite of actively managed ETFs in the US and Europe, in equity, fixed income and real asset solutions.

Fellowes has 20 years of experience in the funds management businessworking at Dimensional for 18 years, most recently as vice president and regional director in the advisor services team.

He started his career in financial services in 2004 at First State Investments in Edinburgh on the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets investment team.

Over his two decades in the industry, he has developed extensive experience in business development and relationship management, working with financial intermediaries and implementing new business development strategies.

"Tom brings tremendous experience working with and helping advisers that will enable us to better serve those in the region, Clapham said.

American Century is controlled by Stowers Institute for Medical Research - a non-profit organisation established by the founder of ACI that spends around 40 per cent of the asset manager's profits into finding cures for genetic-based diseases.

Read more: Avantis InvestorsDimensional Funds AdvisersFirst State InvestmentsSydneyTom Fellowes

Related News

Citi Australia snags J.P. Morgan executive
Raiding super can worsen housing affordability: Research
Ignition Advice appoints chief platform, technology officer
It's the year of the raise, says Hays
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
FPA welcomes new board members
Partners Group expands Australian team
UBS picks new head of investment research
Nanuk welcomes senior investment analyst
ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

Editor's Choice

Trump backflips on tariffs but risks remain

ELIZA BAVIN
Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs on most nations - except for China - for 90 days, but experts say "enormous risks" to the global economy remain.

NAB forecasts 50bp rate cut in May

ELIZA BAVIN
NAB chief economist Sally Auld says much has changed since the Reserve Bank met last week, and a double whammy rate cut is on the cards in May.

ASIC asks for input on reportable situations, IDR dashboards

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator plans to introduce two interactive dashboards that would track firm-level reportable situations and internal dispute resolution (IDR) data to push financial firms to lift their game.

Regal writes off Opthea, FUM takes 8% hit

KARREN VERGARA
Regal Partners has written off its entire investment in Opthea, which contributed to funds under management (FUM) taking an 8.3% hit in the March 2025 quarter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media