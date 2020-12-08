NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Amazon Web Services expands Australian operations
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   2:42PM

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will open a second infrastructure region in Australia next year, assisting the financial services industry to run applications and serve end users from data centres around the country.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will join the existing Sydney region in supporting AWS customers with lower latency and better fault tolerance for critical cloud workloads.

Current AWS customers include Deloitte, CBA, NAB, Atlassian, CSIRO, Afterpay and Australia Post.

The new AWS Region aims to accelerate innovation agility and cost savings by leveraging the world's leading cloud including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

AWS senior vice president of global infrastructure Peter DeSantis said he looks forward to driving transformation to a wider range of customers.

"Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we're providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations," he said.

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones (AZs) which each have independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple AZs to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The Melbourne Region will launch with the availability of three AZs.

Commonwealth Bank executive general manager, global technology services Mark Vudrag believes having safe and resilient infrastructure allows the bank to provide the best services to its customers.

"As more traditional banking services continue to become available online, our annual investments in technology and innovation will continue to meet this demand, underpinned by our ongoing development of cloud-first, resilient, and modern platforms," he said.

"CBA has been using AWS since the launch of its first Australian AWS Region in 2012, and the new region in Australia will further support the resiliency and reliability of our cloud services."

Read more: Amazon Web ServicesAWS Asia Pacific RegionCommonwealth BankMark VudragPeter DeSantis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Dollarmites faces more backlash
CBA in court for overcharging interest
Aussie dividends lag on global stage
AMP appoints advice transformation manager
New internal audit guide for finance sector
Alternative asset manager expands to APAC
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Link hires from QSuper, NAB
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something O7REoUr3