Amazon Web Services expands Australian operations

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will open a second infrastructure region in Australia next year, assisting the financial services industry to run applications and serve end users from data centres around the country.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will join the existing Sydney region in supporting AWS customers with lower latency and better fault tolerance for critical cloud workloads.

Current AWS customers include Deloitte, CBA, NAB, Atlassian, CSIRO, Afterpay and Australia Post.

The new AWS Region aims to accelerate innovation agility and cost savings by leveraging the world's leading cloud including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

AWS senior vice president of global infrastructure Peter DeSantis said he looks forward to driving transformation to a wider range of customers.

"Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we're providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations," he said.

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones (AZs) which each have independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple AZs to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The Melbourne Region will launch with the availability of three AZs.

Commonwealth Bank executive general manager, global technology services Mark Vudrag believes having safe and resilient infrastructure allows the bank to provide the best services to its customers.

"As more traditional banking services continue to become available online, our annual investments in technology and innovation will continue to meet this demand, underpinned by our ongoing development of cloud-first, resilient, and modern platforms," he said.

"CBA has been using AWS since the launch of its first Australian AWS Region in 2012, and the new region in Australia will further support the resiliency and reliability of our cloud services."