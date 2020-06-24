Amazon launches climate VC fund

The US$1.38 trillion technology giant has launched a US$2 billion venture capital fund, set to invest in companies building products, services, and technologies that protect the planet.

Amazon said its newly launched Climate Pledge Fund would help the tech giant and other companies meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040.

According to Forbes, Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos rakes in approximately US$1.5 billion every week. Annually, he personally pockets around US$78.5 billion.

Amazon launched The Climate Pledge alongside podcast producer Global Optimism last year, a commitment to meet the Paris Climate Agreement 10 years early.

Telecommunications company Verizon, hygiene and health product manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser (RB), and IT consulting company Infosys have recently joined the pledge.

"The Climate Pledge Fund will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably," Bezos said.

"Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises.

"Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for future generations."

The venture capital fund will invest in multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy, storage and utilisation, manufacturing, circular economy, and food and agriculture.

Amazon believes it is on the path to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

It has announced 91 renewable energy products around the world, set to deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually; enough to power 680,000 homes in the US.

It has also made two investments from its $100 million Right Now Climate Fund in reforestation projects around the world, including one in the Appalachians in the US and one in Berlin, Germany.

Amazon has also reduced the weight of outbound packaging by 33% since 2015, eliminating 880,000 tons of packaging material.