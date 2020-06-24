NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Amazon launches climate VC fund
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:08PM

The US$1.38 trillion technology giant has launched a US$2 billion venture capital fund, set to invest in companies building products, services, and technologies that protect the planet.

Amazon said its newly launched Climate Pledge Fund would help the tech giant and other companies meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040.

According to Forbes, Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos rakes in approximately US$1.5 billion every week. Annually, he personally pockets around US$78.5 billion.

Amazon launched The Climate Pledge alongside podcast producer Global Optimism last year, a commitment to meet the Paris Climate Agreement 10 years early.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Telecommunications company Verizon, hygiene and health product manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser (RB), and IT consulting company Infosys have recently joined the pledge.

"The Climate Pledge Fund will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably," Bezos said.

"Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises.

"Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for future generations."

The venture capital fund will invest in multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy, storage and utilisation, manufacturing, circular economy, and food and agriculture.

Amazon believes it is on the path to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

It has announced 91 renewable energy products around the world, set to deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually; enough to power 680,000 homes in the US.

It has also made two investments from its $100 million Right Now Climate Fund in reforestation projects around the world, including one in the Appalachians in the US and one in Berlin, Germany.

Amazon has also reduced the weight of outbound packaging by 33% since 2015, eliminating 880,000 tons of packaging material.

Read more: AmazonClimate Pledge FundJeff BezosParis Climate Agreement
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Is a market turning point around the corner?
Billionaires club rakes in cash amid COVID-19 crisis
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
Super fund grows US real estate assets
Tech to topple banking: RBA
Trillionaires around the corner: study
Banks face imminent disruption
Adviser of the Year named
NZ$5 trillion investor group supports Christchurch Call
Trump will continue to buoy stock markets: Poll
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:23PM
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:26PM
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something usxwrYf8