Alternatives win big mandates

Alternatives asset managers won the most mandates last financial year, marking its best period yet, according to new research.

Rainmaker's Mandate Chaser shows the last 12 months to June 2020 were busy for alternatives managers, experiencing a 56% surge in mandates - the highest on record.

IFM Investors (5), Wilshire (4), Ardea Investment Management (4) and Credit Suisse (4) won the most mandates in the alternatives asset class.

Equities took 28% of the mandates, while bonds and cash comprised 12%. Yarra Capital, First Sentier, Macquarie and Perennial won mandates for Australian equities.

Coolabah Capital Investments, Macquarie, IFM Investors and Kapstream Capital managed new mandates for Australian fixed income.

IFM Investors was a leading mandate winner in four of seven key sectors, Rainmaker found.

Overall, 317 mandates were allocated from not-for-profit super funds and fund managers over the period. Compared to the prior corresponding period, the number of mandates decreased by 38%.

The top five organisations that awarded the most mandates in the period were Christian Super, Hostplus, Australian Catholic Superannuation Retirement Fund, Aware Super and NGS Super.

Superannuation assets totaled $2.8 trillion at the end of the financial year. Assets for NFP super funds grew 2% during the period while retail super fell 4.3%. NFP super funds currently account for 51% of total super assets.