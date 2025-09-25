Newspaper icon
Investment

Alternative Investment Awards winners announced

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  THURSDAY, 25 SEP 2025   12:00PM

Last night at the 24th Annual Hedge Funds Rock fundraising dinner, the Alternative Future Foundation (AFF) announced the winners of its Australian Alternative Investment Awards for 2025.

In addition to 11 categories, the awards also recognise a Fund Manager of the Year and an individual for their Contribution to the Australian alternative funds industry.

A founder of Select Asset Management and Select Alternatives Portfolio, Dominic McCormick was honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award. McCormick was celebrated for his research into alternative investment managers and alternative investment strategies for over 25 years.

The Award is a testament to his success as a founder of one of the first diversified absolute return funds in Australia, and his instrumental work in bringing offshore managers to Australia. McCormick is respected as an early visionary of fund-of-hedge-fund manager potential, like Gottex Funds Management, and managed futures strategies from Aspect Capital in the UK. His forward-thinking helped to solidify the partnerships that have broadened opportunity sets for Australian investors.

AFF chair Michael Gallagher said: "Dominic continues to be a respected voice today with advisers on the prudent use of alternative investments."

"We celebrate not only a pioneer of alternatives in Australia, but someone who shaped the conversation about diversification, challenged convention, supported the local industry, and above all, always stood up for what was right."

Meantime, Antipodes was named the Fund Manager of the Year Award, with the foundation highlighting its pragmatic approach to value investing and thoughtful portfolio construction.

Minotaur Capital was named Best Emerging Fund Manager, the Antipodes Global Fund won Best Long Short Equity Fund, and the Arcadian Defensive Income Class A took home Best Market Neutral Fund.

Ironbark Fulcrum DIV Absolute Return Fund won Best Global Macro & Managed Futures Fund, COR Capital was awarded Best Multi Strategy Fund, and Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W was honoured with Best Alternative Fixed Income & Credit Fund.

Best Private Debt Manager was awarded to Mosaic Private, while Metrics Credit Partners was named Best Sustainable Investment Manager.

BlackRock won Best Offshore Manager Operating in Australia, while Pinnacle Investment Management won Best Investor Supporting Australian Managers. Finally, the L1 Long Short Fund won Best Listed Alternative Investment Product.

Hedge Funds Rock raised funds for AFF's four charity partners: Redkite, Tranby, Noro Music Therapy, and Women's Community Shelters.

