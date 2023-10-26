Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Choudhury told the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income in Melbourne today that when it comes to portfolio construction, it's useful to use a broader set of investments across the alternative space to increase diversification.

"What we're thinking about is, from an income perspective, property-related assets that have incomes associated with them, bank loans, infrastructure, special opportunities, private debt, and private equity," he explained.

Choudhury said abrdn believes alternatives can benefit a portfolio because it's a growing sector.

"Around 10 years ago it was a $40 billion market cap sector and since it's grown to roughly $200 billion," he said.

"So, a really big, growing, large liquid sector of the market we can access."

On the flip side, that makes alternatives attractive is the income that can be generated.

"We think about our traditional asset classes, we've got Australian equities, investment-grade bonds, high-yield emerging market (EM). That's the typical assets we think about from a liquid market perspective to gain yield," Choudhury said.

He presented data on the average income levels from traditional assets over the past five years, showing that Australian dividend equity yielded less than 6%, investment-grade bonds stood at 3%, high yield was approximately 7%, and emerging market debt was slightly lower than that.

"With alternatives and across the spread, you can average around 6% which is a really nice little yield kicker," he said.

Across the listed alternatives space, Choudhury explained there is a variety of alternatives.

"So, we're investing in shares and trusts and funds that are listed on different exchanges," he said.

"Music royalties, for example, companies that buy music from artists and have a catalogue of something like 120,000 artists. The way they generate their income is any time one of their songs plays on the radio, is used in a film or advert, or is streamed on Spotify - as you can imagine it's a very consistent stream of income."

According to abrdn, a company operating in the music royalties sector aims for an annual return in the range of nine to 11% over the medium term.

Next, Choudhury highlighted litigation financing companies as another interesting opportunity as such firms can offer yields ranging from seven to 9% as well as companies that offer infrastructure exposure, "which might not be as interesting but is very consistent."

However, he admits when talking alternatives one question on everyone's mind is the risks associated with the diverse and broad asset class.

"Correlation to global equities is actually quite low," he said.

"So, from a portfolio construction perspective, the low correlation, diversification benefits, and drawdown management make alternatives a really interesting and attractive asset class."