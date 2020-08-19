NEWS
Investment
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   11:52AM

Core alternative real estate assets are the new bonds, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which said a well-diversified portfolio of core real assets can offer two-three times the income premium of traditional fixed income.

Speaking at an online webinar, Shawn Khazzam, APAC head of alternative solutions, Pulkit Sharma, head of real assets and alternative investment strategy and solutions and Kerry Craig, global market strategist, discussed the benefit of investing in alternative assets in the APAC region.

They said real estate is an asset class in transition, but one that will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

"We think of real estate in four categories in general; office, industrial, multi-family and retail," they said.

"The retail sector has been hardest hit by COVID.  Many of the themes already in-flight for real estate, such as e-commerce bolstering industrial properties, have simply been accelerated by COVID.

"Whereas real estate used to be 'location, location, location' - today it is location, quality, tenancy - that is still important but the quality of cash flows and the ability to grow those cash flows with the right tenant mix for the given market is also critical."

They encouraged investors to think in terms of outcomes when they're constructing alternatives portfolios.

"Are they seeking solutions that will deliver income or strong diversification or return enhancement or downside resilience or upside capture? Investors should think in terms of their desired outcomes and consider relative trade-offs," JPMAM said.

"It is more important to organise alternative by what they do for investor portfolios, rather than what they look like."

Additionally, JPMAM said ESG is indispensable to alternatives, especially to real estate assets where the impact on physical assets and communities is tangible.

"ESG has evolved from being primarily a risk management tool to being heavily integrated into alternatives investment decision making," it said.

"In times of crisis like COVID, it's especially important to pay attention to social - engage the stakeholders, the health and safety of the business and operational efficiency, as well as how companies treat employees. "

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

