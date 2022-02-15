Alphinity hires from Citi

Boutique fund manager Alphinity has hired a portfolio manager from Citi.

Chris Willcocks was previously head of international equity sales for APAC at Citi, based in Sydney.

In his new role he will have responsibility for industrials sector investments in the $7 billion Alphinity Global Equity Fund.

"Chris brings a wide-ranging knowledge and experience of global equities to our growing team, and he has been a key, collaborative partner to us at Alphinity Global since we launched our funds over six years ago. We are looking forward to him making a major contribution to our co-portfolio manager model," Alphinity global portfolio manager Jonas Palmqvist said.

Alphinity is supported by Challenger subsidiary Fidante Partners.

Willcocks had a 15-year career at Citi, including almost six years as head of international equity sales for APAC.

He worked in Singapore and Hong Kong as well as Sydney in his various roles with Citi, which included director - APAC equity sales, vice president in Australian equities research sales and vice president in sales trading.

Willcocks' appointment increased Alphinity's global portfolio managers to five after Mary Manning (who covers consumer discretionary and communication services) and Trent Masters (technology) joined the business last year. Jeff Thomson, who covers financials, staples, and real estate, rounds out the global portfolio management team, which is supported by a five-strong specialist resources team.