Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 26 AUG 2025   12:45PM

Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

While the company declined to comment on how many roles were affected, it is understood it is less than 20% of the workforce.

"Allianz Australia Life Insurance Limited (AA Life) recently announced a number of changes to its operating model, reinforcing its commitment to the Australian market and ensuring its structure remains aligned with the evolving retirement income and life protection markets," AA Life acting chief executive David Kane said in a statement.

"AA Life remains patient and committed in its mission to provide trusted and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Our focus is on maintaining a strong market presence, while at the same time ensuring we manage our business and teams in the most efficient manner, with customer needs at the forefront."

Last month, Adrian Stewart left Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ after he was appointed as chief executive in July 2021. Kane is now the acting chief executive.

"By streamlining certain aspects of our business, we are able to dedicate greater resources to product development and refinement, IT and integration initiatives, AI capability and customer outcomes - more closely reflecting the needs of our business as it evolves," Kane said.

"This realignment has resulted in a number of positions being made redundant across the group. While this is a difficult decision, it is important we ensure the business is well positioned for future growth."

AA Life also did not comment on which roles were affected but it is understood that they include business development positions.

Read more: AA LifeAllianz RetireAdrian StewartAllianz Australia Life Insurance LimitedDavid Kane
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Expand adds general manager
Insurer names interim chief executive
Shift needed in retirement income advice: Allianz Retire+
Retirees not confident in Age Pension: Allianz Retire+
Allianz Retire+ joins CALI
Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA
Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE
Allianz Retire+ heavyweight jumps ship
Challenger duo joins Allianz Retire+

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media