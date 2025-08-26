Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

While the company declined to comment on how many roles were affected, it is understood it is less than 20% of the workforce.

"Allianz Australia Life Insurance Limited (AA Life) recently announced a number of changes to its operating model, reinforcing its commitment to the Australian market and ensuring its structure remains aligned with the evolving retirement income and life protection markets," AA Life acting chief executive David Kane said in a statement.

"AA Life remains patient and committed in its mission to provide trusted and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Our focus is on maintaining a strong market presence, while at the same time ensuring we manage our business and teams in the most efficient manner, with customer needs at the forefront."

Last month, Adrian Stewart left Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ after he was appointed as chief executive in July 2021. Kane is now the acting chief executive.

"By streamlining certain aspects of our business, we are able to dedicate greater resources to product development and refinement, IT and integration initiatives, AI capability and customer outcomes - more closely reflecting the needs of our business as it evolves," Kane said.

"This realignment has resulted in a number of positions being made redundant across the group. While this is a difficult decision, it is important we ensure the business is well positioned for future growth."

AA Life also did not comment on which roles were affected but it is understood that they include business development positions.