Allegro sells Questas stake for $375m

Allegro Funds has sold its majority stake in Questas Group to Five V Capital for $375 million.

Allegro acquired the majority stake in Questas in 2019, investing alongside its founder, Kede Carboni, in a partnership deal.

Since then, Questas has grown to become Australia's largest independent pure play hydraulics company, providing services and distribution to more than 3000 customers across its national network of 35 sites, Allegro said.

Under Allegro's majority ownership, Questas more than tripled in size, growing revenue to around $320 million.

"The business has executed an organic growth strategy complemented by earnings-accretive M&A that has expanded the company's hydraulics capabilities and expertise," Allegro said.

Allegro managing director Jeffrey Largier said he is delighted with the transformation of Questas.

"In partnership with founder Kede Carboni, chief executive Mark Taylor and the hardworking Questas team, we set about building out the Questas hydraulics offering to better cater to the industry's diverse and fast-growing needs," Largier said.

"The Questas business is on an exciting trajectory, and we look forward to its continued success under the stewardship of Five V."

Taylor and the existing management team will continue to lead the business and drive the next phase of growth in collaboration with Five V Capital, with Carboni retaining a minority investment.

"I'd like to thank the entire Questas team for their dedication over the years. Questas has grown to be Australia's pre-eminent hydraulics company delivering market leading services to its tier one customers, while further diversifying into the resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, defence and emerging technologies sectors," Taylor said.

"We look forward to continuing our growth in partnership with Five V Capital over the years ahead."

Carboni added: "Allegro have been tremendous partners over the last five years working with Questas to continue its 30-year history of growth. Together we have transformed the business and built market leading capabilities in the hydraulics industry. I'd also like to thank Mark Taylor and the whole Questas team for leading the business on this exciting journey."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to complete at the end of April.