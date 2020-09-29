Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no

The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.

Iress yesterday upped it June 1 offer of 40 cents to acquire OneVue to 43 cents.

But the three cent per share increase is still not good enough for Waislitz, who has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the original offer.

He will be still voting no at the October 9 meeting, and his Thorney listed investment companies bought more OVH shares yesterday, a spokesperson said.

He is also expected to write to OVH shareholders this week, urging them to vote against the revised offer, the spokesperson said.

"We are not going to comment on any particular shareholder. We've listened to feedback from all shareholders and based on that we have tabled a compelling offer," a spokesperson for Iress said, saying the 43 cents offer was towards the top end of the range determined by Grant Thornton engaged by OVH as an independent expert on the offer.

Waislitz related investment companies have continued to boost their shareholding in OVH since Iress first made its offer in June, even as other shareholders took advantage of the acquisition-triggered uptick in OVH shares to exit their substantial holdings.

Thorney Opportunities, Thorney Technologies and TIGA Trading held 14.96% of the voting power before the Iress bid but have moved up to 18.25% as of September 11, which is the last notice filed with the ASX and does not include yesterday's buying.

Both offers from Iress have been unanimously recommended by the OVH board.

"They are a shareholder, [we] speak to them regularly and they have been an excellent long-term shareholder," OVH managing director Connie Mckeage said, adding Thorney's opinion of the bid was a matter for Iress and it.

"I have no issue with the right to express their opinion. As a board, we disagree with their opinion."

Mckeage, her partner Michael Cole and their Abtourk investment vehicle collectively held about 12.81% of OVH's quoted securities as at August 19.

For an ASX-listed company, blocking a scheme of arrangement and special resolution requires a 25% vote.