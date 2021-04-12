Alceon merges real estate unit

Alceon Group is merging its real estate investments business with a boutique fund manager that will lift assets under management to $2.5 billion.

Alceon and Freehold Investment Management will combine their real estate funds management businesses. The firms did not disclose the terms of the merger.

The flagship Freehold Australian Property Fund will continue to operate under the Freehold brand, while all debt strategies will be consolidated under the Alceon brand.

The move comes off the back of Alceon acquiring a 40% stake in the Freehold business 18 months ago.

They then jointly launched the Freehold Debt Income Fund. At the time, the fund was seeded with over $5 million and has secured a further $10 million of investor commitments. It aims to deliver annualised returns between 7% to 8%.

Alceon is an advisory and investment firm, helping high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients invest across real estate, private equity and listed equity. Its total funds under management, taking into account private equity, credit and liquid strategies, will exceed $3billion.

The move has rejigged leadership and portfolio manager roles at Freehold, which also services a similar client base of private wealth groups, HNWs and endowment funds.

Freehold managing director Grant Atchison was appointed head of real estate funds management, leading the development of the institutional and wholesale real estate funds management for the combined group. He will also oversee the operation of the Alceon Real Estate Senior Debt Fund.

Omar Khan, executive director and portfolio manager for the Freehold Debt Income Fund, is now head of wholesale capital, responsible for wholesale capital raising efforts and working with Atchison and the existing Alceon team to further develop and grow the business.

Senior portfolio manager Grant Mackenzie and portfolio manager Simon Karlsson, will continue to manage and grow Freehold's listed property and infrastructure capabilities.

Alceon managing director Trevor Loewensohn and Atchison said in a joint statement: "We are very excited about the combination of our businesses. We have had an excellent working relationship for many years, which has been further developed over the past 18-months and combining the businesses provides us with a wonderful opportunity to further expand and enhance our investment capabilities and solutions for our clients."

The combined group continues to be 100% owned by its staff.