Economics

Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:25PM

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will amend the Stage 3 income tax cuts package, flagging that everyone is set to benefit from the changes.

Albanese told radio station 2GB that all taxpayers will receive a tax cut. However, those earning over $180,000 will see their promised tax cut reduce while lower-income earners are to receive more relief than initially promised.

The current tax-free threshold which stands at $18,200 is due to increase but at an unconfirmed amount.

The top tax bracket will remain at $180,000. Those making more than this will be slapped with a 45% tax rate.

The Morrison government legislated the tax cuts in 2018 when it was in power at the time. It originally proposed tax reductions for those earning $45,000 and over to take effect on 1 July 2024.

It would remove the 37% tax bracket and the 32.5% marginal tax rate be reduced to 30%.

The threshold for the 45% tax rate will be increased from $180,000 to $200,000.

It was estimated about 94% of all taxpayers will face a marginal tax rate of 32.5% or less in 2024-25.

Albanese talked about justifying the changes in another radio interview with KIIS 106.5 to help lower and middle-income earners.

"Middle Australia particularly, is doing it really tough. People have a mortgage, so we're looking at ways in which we can provide assistance to them," he said.

"We did that last year with a range of measures. People are benefiting from cheaper medicines, cheaper childcare, the energy price relief plan. But we're looking at other ways as well. Are there other ways that we can provide support for people?"

Independent member of parliament for Kooyong Monique Ryan said she welcomes Labor considering modifying the Stage 3 tax cuts and that whatever happens "the government should make them fairer."

"For months now I have called on the government to retain the 37% tax bracket and redirect the $8 billion a year saved to build 100,000 homes and expand Commonwealth Rental Assistance to help those most in need keep a roof over their heads," she said.

Albanese is due to present the proposed changes at a Labor caucus today.

ISPT fills newly created head of mandates role, announces departures

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has appointed Doug Cain as head of mandates, a newly created position, commencing in March.

Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will amend the Stage 3 income tax cuts package, flagging that everyone is set to benefit from the changes.

Volatility an opportunity for skilled active managers: GSFM

ANDREW MCKEAN
The looming threat of sporadic, extreme market volatility presents an opportunity for active managers to capitalise on fluctuating asset values, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller says.

BWP, Newmark Property REIT set to merge

CHLOE WALKER
BWP Trust (BWP) and Newmark REIT Management, the responsible entity for Newmark Property REIT (NPR), have agreed to merge, subject to shareholder approval.

