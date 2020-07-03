NEWS
Executive Appointments
Alan Dixon steps down at Evans Dixon
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2020   12:35PM

After stepping down from the firm's executive roles last year, Alan Dixon this week also gave up board and associated investment committee positions for personal reasons.

Dixon, who was the chief executive of the ASX-listed firm until June last year, initially stepped aside to focus on its troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund, whose NAV had tumbled 39.5% in the year to June end.

Less than two months later, on August 1, Dixon took went on extended leave of absence for personal reasons from URF.

With this week's announcements, Dixon will also leave behind his independent non-executive director board position at Evans Dixon (ED1) and the investment committee position for Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fund (EFF).

"The board has acknowledged Alan's contribution as a director and wished him well for his future endeavors," Evans Dixon executive chair David Evans said.

Dixon's ED1 board position is going to Anthony Pascoe, a former chief executive of Lendlease Ventures and chief financial officer and executive director of Blackmores. He is currently the executive chair of a tech-enabled services business IWS.

"I am very pleased that Anthony Pascoe has joined the Evans Dixon board. His skills and experience as complementary to the board as it currently stands," Evans said.

Evans Dixon has three main businesses: wealth advice (about $19 billion across 9100 clients), funds management ($6.8 billion in total assets), and corporate and institutional business.

In its first half results for FY20, Evans Dixon reported net revenue of $103 million, down 7% to previous financial year's first half.

Statutory NPAT was $2.1 million, down 83% from previous corresponding period's $12.4 million.

This year, the ASX-listed URF has returned -76.1% in the year to March end.

