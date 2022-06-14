AIST president to step down

Catherine Bolger's term as president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees will come to an end next month.

Bolger has held the position since 2018 and has sat on the AIST board since 2016. She is also a director of State Super.

Paying tribute to her, AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said Bolger has committed an immense amount of time and energy to the role "and displayed an unwavering commitment to our sector, putting others first".

"During her tenure we've had two federal elections, a royal commission and the global pandemic, all of which have increased the number of board meetings that Catherine has had to lead," Scheerlinck said.

On a personal note, she added: "I have appreciated Catherine's wise counsel, insights and support during an exceptionally challenging period for our organisation and I wish her all the best in the future."

Scheerlinck went on to say that she also looks forward to working with the industry body's next president, who is yet to be appointed.

In April, Cbus chair Wayne Swan and AustralianSuper group executive of strategy, reputation and corporate affairs Sarah Adams joined the AIST board; Swan as a trustee elected director and Adams as a staff elected director.

