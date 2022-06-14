AIST president to step down

AIST president to step downBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022 10:09AM
Read more: AIST, Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Catherine Bolger, Cbus, Eva Scheerlinck, Sarah Adams, State Super, Wayne
Catherine Bolger's term as president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees will come to an end next month.
Bolger has held the position since 2018 and has sat on the AIST board since 2016. She is also a director of State Super.
Paying tribute to her, AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said Bolger has committed an immense amount of time and energy to the role "and displayed an unwavering commitment to our sector, putting others first".
"During her tenure we've had two federal elections, a royal commission and the global pandemic, all of which have increased the number of board meetings that Catherine has had to lead," Scheerlinck said.
On a personal note, she added: "I have appreciated Catherine's wise counsel, insights and support during an exceptionally challenging period for our organisation and I wish her all the best in the future."
Scheerlinck went on to say that she also looks forward to working with the industry body's next president, who is yet to be appointed.
In April, Cbus chair Wayne Swan and AustralianSuper group executive of strategy, reputation and corporate affairs Sarah Adams joined the AIST board; Swan as a trustee elected director and Adams as a staff elected director.
Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2022. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AIST names Rising Star
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined
HESTA names new chief growth officer
Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Bitcoin in an SMSF
Being uncomfortable
How to really engage young people with super
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Jane Kang
PRIME SUPER