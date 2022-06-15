AIST names Rising Star

A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Caroline Stuart was honoured on day two of the ASI Conference, with AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck describing her as an emerging leader of the industry.

Stuart is an investment analyst within TelstraSuper's real assets team and has been with the fund since 2020.

"This year's winner has shown drive and initiative by establishing an internal committee of their peers to foster investments discussions and share learnings across investment classes," Scheerlinck said.

Stuart was also recognised for helping develop new opportunities for new entrants to the super sector while also seeking to progress her own professional development and technical competencies.

In accepting the award, Stuart said: "I'm grateful to be part of a team committed to designing a brighter future for our members, making meaningful contributions to the community and the industry in which we operate."

"As an industry, our actions translate into real outcomes for our society, and I am so excited to be part of that narrative."

Scheerlinck added: "We wish Caroline all the best for a rewarding future at TelstraSuper and are delighted to know that the future of our industry's investments will benefit from her talent and leadership."

The award is sponsored by Federated Hermes. Stuart will now undertake the Harvard Business School Real Estate Management Program which aims to strengthen strategic decision-making through the examination of finance and leadership issues and the issues facing real estate development.

