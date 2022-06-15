Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

AIST names Rising Star

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   2:09PM

A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Caroline Stuart was honoured on day two of the ASI Conference, with AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck describing her as an emerging leader of the industry.

Stuart is an investment analyst within TelstraSuper's real assets team and has been with the fund since 2020.

"This year's winner has shown drive and initiative by establishing an internal committee of their peers to foster investments discussions and share learnings across investment classes," Scheerlinck said.

Stuart was also recognised for helping develop new opportunities for new entrants to the super sector while also seeking to progress her own professional development and technical competencies.

In accepting the award, Stuart said: "I'm grateful to be part of a team committed to designing a brighter future for our members, making meaningful contributions to the community and the industry in which we operate."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"As an industry, our actions translate into real outcomes for our society, and I am so excited to be part of that narrative."

Scheerlinck added: "We wish Caroline all the best for a rewarding future at TelstraSuper and are delighted to know that the future of our industry's investments will benefit from her talent and leadership."

The award is sponsored by Federated Hermes. Stuart will now undertake the Harvard Business School Real Estate Management Program which aims to strengthen strategic decision-making through the examination of finance and leadership issues and the issues facing real estate development.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 AIST Superannuation Investment Conference. Click here to subscribe to AIST's free newsletter.

Read more: AISTTelstraSuperAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesASI ConferenceCaroline StuartEva ScheerlinckFederated HermesFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The ongoing evolution of super: Scheerlinck
AIST president to step down
Don't forget the 'S' in ESG
The first 30 years: Super's biggest changes
Calls for Indigenous super beneficiary changes renewed
Tomorrow belongs to those who hear it coming: ASI
A playbook for private markets
Leading wealth management marketers recognised
Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead
Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner

Editor's Choice

AIST names Rising Star

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former Commonwealth Bank subsidiary will pay a penalty of $1.71 million for failing to update defects in its disclosure documents related to charging fees to super members after they'd died.

HESTA names new chief growth officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Fair Work Commission has today announced a 5.2% increase to the minimum wage which will come into effect from July.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.